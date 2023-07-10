Stock market today: Asian stocks are mixed on signs of slowing growth in the US and China

BANGKOK (AP) Asian stocks started the week slowly, with mixed trading on Monday as China reported wholesale prices fell in June, amid other signs of a slowing economy.

Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Mumbai, but fell in Tokyo and Sydney. US futures and oil prices fell.

The 5.4% drop in producer prices in June compared to a 4.6% decline in May suggests further weakening in demand across many industries as activity in the world’s second-largest economy slows and that growth in the United States and Europe is also slowing under a barrage of interest. rate hikes designed to stifle inflation.

China’s economy slowed faster than expected after an initial spurt of growth as the country recovered from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese markets tend to react positively to signs of weakness in anticipation of possible stimulus measures that could free up more money to invest in equities.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.5% to 18,460.02 and the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2% to 3,203.13.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.6% at 32,189.73, while Seoul’s Kospi was down 0.2% at 2,520.70. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5% to 7,004.00.

India’s Sensex edged up 0.2%, while Bangkok’s SET also edged up 0.2%.

As expected, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen concluded a reparations visit to Beijing without a major deal or breakthrough in strained ties. But Yellen said relations were on more secure footing and the two sides would continue to talk despite differences over many issues, including access to cutting-edge technology, Chinese territorial ambitions and allegations of human rights abuses. the man.

Wall Street drifted to a mixed end on Friday after data suggested the U.S. labor market is still warm enough to keep the economy growing, but perhaps not so hot that it’s fueling inflation much upper. U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs last month, a slowdown from Mays’ hiring of 306,000.

Wage growth held steady last month, instead of slowing as economists had predicted, for example. While workers would prefer to have the 4.4% gain in their average hourly wages from a year earlier than the 4.2% expected, Wall Street worries that the Fed will see too strong wage growth as a pressure upward on inflation.

Job growth is slowing. Not at all surprising after the massive layoffs happening across the country, ACY Securities’ Clifford Bennett said in a commentary. In a nutshell, while job growth is slowing, that’s not enough to please the Fed by much margin.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 4,398.95, although slightly more stocks within the index rose than fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 33,734.88, and the Nasdaq composite edged down 0.1% to 13,660.72.

The Russell 2000 Small Stock Index rose 1.2%.

Much depends on the economy’s ability to take the narrow path to avoid a long-predicted recession. It must continue to grow despite much higher interest rates instituted by the Federal Reserve to bring inflation down.

Recently, the Fed hinted at possibly two more hikes this year before keeping rates high to ensure inflation returns to its 2% target. The general assumption on Wall Street is that the Fed will raise rates at its next meeting in three weeks.

Treasury yields were mixed following the highly anticipated jobs data. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.07% from 4.05% on Friday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

In other trading on Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 53 cents to $73.33 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added $2.06 to $73.86 a barrel on Friday.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trade, fell 54 cents to $77.93 a barrel.

The US dollar fell from 142.17 yen to 142.42 Japanese yen. The euro fell from $1.0967 to $1.0951.