BSE Foundation Day: Milestones of Asia’s Oldest Stock Exchange





The BSE, formerly known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is a household name in the country, even though only a tiny portion of the Indian population invests in stock markets. Any mention of the health of capital markets in the country is incomplete without mention of BSE’s benchmark index, the S&P BSE Sensex. This gains significance as the much newer National Securities Exchange (NSE) leads BSE in terms of market share by a significant margin. Today BSE celebrated its 149eFoundation Day and it is a good opportunity to review some of the key milestones and achievements of the stock exchange which is also the oldest stock exchange in Asia, launched in 1875 under a banyan tree as the Native Share & Stock Brokers Association. Key milestones July 9, 1875 – The Native Share & Stock Brokers Association is formed August 31, 1957 – BSE was granted permanent recognition under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act (SCRA) January 2, 1986 – S&P BSE SENDEX, the country’s first stock market index is launched July 25, 1990 – Sensex closed above 1,000 for the first time January 15, 1992 – Sensex closed above 2,000 for the first time March 30, 1992 – Sensex closed above 4,000 for the first time August 19, 1996 – Sensex’s first major redesign 1997 – BSE Online Trading System (BOLT) is expanded nationwide February 11, 2000 – Sensex crosses the 6,000 mark in intraday trading June 9, 2000 – BSE launches equity derivatives June 2001 – introduction of the BSE PSU index; index options have also been launched July 2001 – Launch of the first BSE Teck Free Float Index in India; stock options have also made their debut December 31, 2001 – Introduction of the T+5 settlement system April 1, 2002 – Settlement cycle shortened to T+3 April 1, 2003 – Settlement cycle further shortened to T+2 February 7, 2006 – SENDEX closes above 10,000 for the first time October 1, 2008 – Foreign exchange derivatives were introduced March 13, 2012 – A platform dedicated to SMEs has been launched as part of the BSE – SME Exchange Platform October 13, 2015 – BSE became the fastest exchange in the world with a median response speed of 6 microseconds February 3, 2017 – BSE became the first listed stock exchange in India when it was listed on NSE December 22, 2018 – BSE launches BSE Startups, a new platform for entrepreneurs to list their start-ups October 24, 2022 – Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) launched on Diwali during Muhurat Trading session July 7, 2023 – Sensex hits all-time high of 65,898.98 in intraday trades (Source: BSE)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/markets/top-story/story/bse-foundation-day-key-milestones-of-asias-oldest-stock-exchange-388945-2023-07-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos