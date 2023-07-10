Business
Stock market today: Global stocks mostly higher ahead of an update on US inflation
BANGKOK (AP) Stocks were mostly higher in Europe and Asia on Monday as investors awaited an update on U.S. inflation after the latest jobs data sent mixed signals on the state of the economy. ‘economy.
Benchmarks rose in Paris, London, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Tokyo and Sydney refused. US futures and oil prices also fell.
US consumer prices for June are due out on Wednesday, with forecasts calling for an annual increase of just over 3% from 4% the previous month.
The German DAX gained 0.3% on Monday morning to 15,645.48, while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.4% to 7,138.87. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2% to 7,268.25.
The S&P 500 future fell 0.2% while that of the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly less than 0.1%. On Friday, the S&P 500 lost 0.3% while the Dow Jones dropped 0.6%. The Nasdaq composite edged down 0.1% and the Russell 2000 Small Stock Index rose 1.2%.
China announced on Monday that producer prices fell 5.4% in June from a year earlier, compared with a 4.6% drop in May, as growth in the United States and Europe continued to slow under a barrage of interest rate hikes designed to stifle high inflation. Consumer price inflation remained stable, also suggesting weakening demand as activity slows in the world’s second-largest economy.
China’s economy slowed faster than expected after an initial spurt of growth as the country recovered from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The release of the latest indicators from China did little to ease concerns about the sluggish state of economic activity, KCM Trade’s Tim Waterer said in a report. He added that with deflationary turmoil brewing for the world’s second largest economy, one wonders how long it will be before the central bank steps in to provide something more meaningful on the stimulus side.
Weak data tends to have Chinese investors anticipating such market support. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.6% to 18,479.72 and the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2% to 3,203.70.
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.6% at 32,189.73, while Seoul’s Kospi was down 0.2% at 2,520.70. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5% to 7,004.00.
India’s Sensex edged up 0.1%, while Bangkok’s SET rose 0.3%.
As expected, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrapped up a reparations visit to Beijing on Sunday without a major deal or breakthrough in strained ties. But Yellen said relations were on more secure footing and the two sides would continue to talk despite differences over many issues, including access to cutting-edge technology, Chinese territorial ambitions and allegations of human rights abuses. the man.
Wall Street drifted to a mixed end on Friday after data suggested the U.S. labor market is still warm enough to keep the economy growing, but perhaps not so hot that it’s fueling inflation much upper. U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs last month, a slowdown from Mays’ hiring of 306,000.
Wage growth held steady last month, instead of slowing as economists had predicted, for example. While workers would prefer to have the 4.4% gain in their average hourly wages from a year earlier than the 4.2% expected, Wall Street worries that the Fed will see too strong wage growth as a pressure upward on inflation.
Job growth is slowing. Not at all surprising after the massive layoffs happening across the country, ACY Securities’ Clifford Bennett said in a commentary. In a nutshell, while job growth is slowing, that’s not enough to please the Fed by much margin.
Much depends on the economy’s ability to take the narrow path to avoid a long-predicted recession. It must continue to grow despite much higher interest rates instituted by the Federal Reserve to bring inflation down.
In other trading on Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 61 cents to $73.25 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added $2.06 to $73.86 a barrel on Friday.
Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trade, fell 60 cents to $77.87 a barrel.
The US dollar fell from 142.17 yen to 142.50 Japanese yen. The euro fell from $1.0967 to $1.0965.
