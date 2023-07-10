B3 calls on Nasdaq to develop a new clearing platform for the Brazilian stock exchange





“Through a phased migration process, B3 will gradually transform its clearinghouse solution into a new platform, furthering our strategic commitment to technology innovation and capturing direct benefits for our customers.” B3 and Nasdaq have joined forces to develop a new clearing platform for the Brazilian stock exchange, responsible for clearing, settling and managing counterparty risk associated with financial market transactions. Nasdaq’s real-time clearing solutions provide central counterparties with high-speed clearing, settlement and risk management capabilities for safe, efficient and reliable operations. It offers robust and modular clearing platforms that handle a wide range of asset classes. B3’s Clearing Platform Handles Unprecedented Volumes, Disruptive Events and New Asset Classes The agreement will support the continued evolution of its platform to meet the needs of a growing market, which demands a continued focus on innovation. in providing real-time clearing solutions to more than 20 central counterparty clearing houses around the world. The Brazilian stock exchange, in turn, will share its unique experience in operating demanding, high-volume markets and offering a broad portfolio of financial products, in order to make incremental improvements to the trading platform. Nasdaq clearing. The development of a new system for the Brazilian exchange is to occur in phases and is part of B3’s strategy to provide the market with continuous technological innovation. The partnership addresses the unprecedented volumes, major disruptive events and new asset classes that have posed a significant challenge to market infrastructure operators globally, highlighting the need for improved technology infrastructure. Supporting the rapid growth of the Brazilian market Mario Palhares, Chief Operating Officer Electronic Trading and CCP at B3, said: We work diligently to ensure that our customers have access to the best solutions available on the market, always aiming to improve our services, increase capacity and availability. , and deliver better time-to-market. Rodrigo Nardoni, Chief Technology Officer at B3, said: Through a phased migration process, B3 will gradually transform its clearinghouse solution into a new platform, reinforcing our strategic commitment to technological innovation and capturing direct benefits for our customers. » Roland Chain, Executive Vice President and Head of Market Technology at Nasdaq, added: The integration of Nasdaq clearing technology has the power to bring substantial benefits to B3 and support the rapid growth of the Brazilian market. . We also welcome the opportunity to improve our own aftermarket products and solutions by collaborating with innovative market infrastructure groups like B3. Headquartered in So Paulo with offices in London, Chicago, Singapore and Shanghai, B3 is one of the world’s leading financial market infrastructure companies and one of the largest by market capitalization among the global leaders in the stock market industry. B3 operates in the stock market and OTC environments, and offers products and services to the financing chain.

