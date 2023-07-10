No-Cook Recipes: Salads, Ice Cream and More

It’s inevitable. At some point this summer, it will be too hot, too humid, too overwhelming to cook.

So no.

Do not turn on the stove. Do not preheat the oven. Do not melt or grab or jump.

The following 24 recipes are made for heat by skipping its application entirely, instead emphasizing fresh produce, prepared proteins, assembly, mixing, and cooling. When a quirky recipe might require a bit of cooking, we’ve offered tips and swaps to make sure you don’t turn on the stove, oven, even the toaster.

Of course, there’s no shame in eating fries and salsa or a messy eaten juicy mango over the sink. And while some sandy charcuterie on the beach, slipped into the hand, then into the mouth, may be memorable, it’s not exactly Proustian.