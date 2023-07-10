Business
No-Cook Recipes: Salads, Ice Cream and More
It’s inevitable. At some point this summer, it will be too hot, too humid, too overwhelming to cook.
So no.
Do not turn on the stove. Do not preheat the oven. Do not melt or grab or jump.
The following 24 recipes are made for heat by skipping its application entirely, instead emphasizing fresh produce, prepared proteins, assembly, mixing, and cooling. When a quirky recipe might require a bit of cooking, we’ve offered tips and swaps to make sure you don’t turn on the stove, oven, even the toaster.
Of course, there’s no shame in eating fries and salsa or a messy eaten juicy mango over the sink. And while some sandy charcuterie on the beach, slipped into the hand, then into the mouth, may be memorable, it’s not exactly Proustian.
So make food and souvenirs. But definitely don’t cook.
Bring the French seaside to you with this recipe from Kay Chun. Yes, you could blanch the suggested vegetables, but why? Get some precooked edamame and stick to dips like carrots, cucumbers and pleasantly bitter endives. Then follow Kays advice and add canned tuna or roast chicken.
Recipe: Large Green Aioli
Malika Ameen, a Pakistani American cookbook author, has seen her family use all kinds of fruit in this tasty salad, but hydrating watermelon, like in this recipe she shared with The Times, is great for supporting you when the mercury rises.
Recipe: watermelon cat
Torn pieces of supermarket roast chicken mop up the easy sauce, inspired by the Vietnamese nuoc cham condiment, in this weeknight special from Yewande Komolafe. The mint and basil here outnumber the leafy greens for a salad full of fresh, herbal flavor and ready in five minutes. Crispy shallots, also store-bought for minimal effort, add yet another layer of flavor.
When even thinking about cooking is a chore, Hetty McKinnon’s recipe, inspired by Japanese hiyayakko and Chinese liangban tofu, is the ultimate dish. Silken tofu, slightly chilled from the fridge, swims in a gorgeous soy dressing that’s easily doubled, tripled, or even quadrupled. It can sit in your fridge for months, ready for whenever the summer cooking crisis inevitably hits.
Sue Li’s simple dish is so smart and nuanced: salting the cucumbers removes any excess liquid while you whip up a quick sauce. But its real brilliance is in the way the recipe layers the peanut mixture between cucumber leaves for a rich texture in every bite. For even more crunch, use crispy chili instead of oil or chunky peanut butter instead of creamy.
This caprese revels in possibilities: if your tomato options are limited, this salad proves that you can use any stone fruit that looks good, then dip it in a mixture of lemon juice, sugar and of salt until it tastes crisp and shiny like the biggest stone fruit you have. ate, as recommended by recipe developer, Ali Slagle. Peaches, nectarines, plums or cherries work well here, topped with a little oil and herbs for a dish that refreshes and invigorates.
Recipe: Stone Fruit Caprese
Two kinds of hot and sweet peppers come together in this Mediterranean-inspired salad from Geneviève Ko. A pass in a salt and vinegar vinaigrette marinates them gently and quickly, infusing them with flavor while you prepare the rest of the dish. Take a reader’s suggestion and pair the salad with a crispy baguette for a contrasting texture.
Cannellini beans replace traditional chickpeas in this hummus, which comes together in the food processor and is ready in minutes. Genevieve Ko brilliantly includes some miso for depth and a bit of salinity, but it’s just as memorable without.
Melissa Clarks high-protein salad is incredibly tangy. Cut the prep time in half for this recipe by using store-bought cooked shrimp (or shrimp cocktail) and simply skip the first step. Then add a squeeze of lemon at the end until the flavors are balanced and clean.
Recipe: Shrimp salad
Traditional kulfi calls for the milk to be cooked until it is concentrated and very sweet, which is less than ideal when the weather is hot and the outside is so enticing. This shortcut, straight from Tejal Raos’ mother, calls for combining sweetened condensed milk and heavy cream for a similar effect. It comes together in five minutes and freezes overnight, so make it in the morning and put it in the freezer so it’s ready by the end of dinner.
Recipe: Quick Mango Kulfi
Ali Slagle evokes the golden age of ’80s goat cheese with this fruit-rich, texture-rich salad. Sweet nectarines pair well with tangy cheese and crispy pita chips, but you can use any seasonal stone fruit as long as it’s juicy and ripe.
As pretty as it is delicious, this summery recipe, influenced by Japanese hiyayakko and Italian caprese salad, puts pink peaches and bright red tomatoes alongside silken tofu and drizzles them all in a dressing enriched with balsamic vinegar and oil. of sesame. Hana Asbrink, who created the recipe, calls the dressing the best part! impressive in a salad with so much to offer.
You can dodge it when it comes to a charcuterie platter, or you can use this nifty recipe, which adapts to taste. Choose whatever spreads, cold cuts, cheeses, nuts or olives you like, but don’t skip the super-quick whipped ricotta. Both a dip and a spread, it turns it all into a meal.
Julia Moskin searched high and low for the best version of this Spanish classic, and she landed on the one in Seville, Andalusia, known for its warm weather. Half a cup of olive oil gives this version its silky weight and tones down the color. (It’s more orange than red.) Make it, then keep some in the fridge for urgent hunger. This gazpacho goes a long way.
Recipe: Best Gazpacho
Dotted with fresh herbs (and sour pickles!), this one-bowl tuna salad sandwich is bursting with robust flavors and textures, especially since Naz Deravian layers potato chips under the bun for a salty crunch that yields. instead of the creamy filling.
Recipe: Tuna salad sandwich
A ceviche without seafood? Impossible, you say. But Jocelyn Ramirez takes the classic by applying a mixture of lemon leaves and nori (and wakame, if you like) to shredded cauliflower, reminiscent of ocean brine. No, it’s not the real thing, but it’s just as satisfying.
Recipe: Cauliflower ceviche
An ingredient. A step. A classic New York Times recipe. Bananas are sliced, frozen and then blended until smooth. That’s it! Top it with rich fudge or chocolate shavings, sprinkles or whipped cream and a cherry. Or simply serve it with the satisfaction of having made a real crowd pleaser.
Recipe: One Ingredient Banana Ice Cream
A slightly retro chicken salad, this extra crispy version of a chain restaurant and a classic Sweet Tomatoes buffet, anyone? pairs wonton strips, shredded roast chicken (or leftovers) and chopped romaine hearts with a fruity dressing infused with sesame oil. You could make wonton strips, but don’t. Buy them at the supermarket, as recipe developer Eric Kim suggests, or simply set aside a packet from your next takeout order specifically for this dish.
What a sweet little sweet thing it is, wrote one reader of this recipe, a centerpiece of many Iranian tables, by Naz Deravian. Each element of feta, basil, mint, cucumbers and watermelon, to name a few, is carefully arranged and deliciously refreshing. You can soak the nuts to temper their bitterness, but that’s completely optional. What’s not optional is tossing some cheese, herbs, and nuts into the flatbread for a loghmeh, the Persian word for a perfect bite.
Recipe: Naan-o Paneer-o Sabzi
It’s rare for a salad to look like a party, but this recipe from Alexa Weibel happily challenges that assumption. A homemade ranch dressing full of bright cilantro, lime and jalapeo is drizzled with a collection of crunchy vegetables, romaine hearts, corn and radishes. If you can’t find Cotija easily, you can always swap parmesan cheese for a similar savory umami.
An olive salad complements five kinds of charcuterie and provolone in this New Orleans classic, adapted from Susan Spungen. Letting everything sit for 10 minutes once assembled and before digging in can be tricky, but it’s for the best: the sandwich melts, the juices mix, the anticipation builds. Make it ahead of time and keep it cool, ready to feed a hungry crowd anytime.
Recipe: Muffuleta
A tangy vinaigrette made with Dijon mustard, orange juice, and a splash of lemon, lime, or grapefruit juice (your call) gives this salad hailing from Von Diazs Coconuts and Collards cookbook a perk, while the chewy avocado and sweet shrimp keep it from going overboard. Don’t worry about poaching the prawns here: you can easily use pre-cooked prawns and toss them with the dressing at the end.
Recipe: Shrimp And Avocado Salad With Citrus Vinaigrette (Shrimp Vinaigrette)
This bright, light yet still hearty salad from Lidey Heuck likes to accompany picnics, potlucks, barbecues, the beach. Take it wherever you think going hungry is a possibility. It hangs around nicely and accommodates all sorts of last-minute additions: canned tuna, olives, herbs. A dream date!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/article/no-cook-recipes.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kevin Spacey accuser says he woke up to actor ‘performing oral sex on him’ – The Hollywood Reporter
- Surrey v Nottinghamshire, Lancashire v Essex, and more: county cricket live | County Championship
- No-Cook Recipes: Salads, Ice Cream and More
- Travel Tech Show 2023: Payments and…
- Cluster of 7 Malaria Cases in Sarasota County, 1 in Texas, US Highest in 20 Years
- Cracks appear in the houses as a result of two earthquakes that shook Doda in Kishtwar
- 2024 candidate Nikki Haley says Xi Jinping is ‘very bad’
- The moment Prabowo receives a T-shirt with a picture of him and Jokowi from fans
- Somalia: US airstrikes kill 10 al-Shabaab members
- Manushi Chhillar: Industry People Told Me Beauty Queens Can’t Act | Bollywood
- ATP Challenger Men Salzburg, Austria Men’s Singles 2023: How to watch today’s matches
- Image of Guy Fieri with Donald Trump at UFC game divides fans