Stock Market Today: Markets Remain Flat Ahead of Busy Week of Updates | Business

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks are largely immobile on Wall Street ahead of a week with updates on the direction of inflation and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in early trading Monday. The Dow Jones rose 79 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite was little changed. The big question weighing on markets is whether the United States can avoid a long-heralded recession despite much higher interest rates intended to keep inflation in check. The hope is that inflation will come down enough that the Federal Reserve will stop raising rates. A report on Wednesday will provide the latest monthly update on consumer-level inflation.

Trading is uneven on Wall Street as corporate earnings season kicks off and ahead of new inflation data the Federal Reserve will need to review ahead of its next policy meeting later this month.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.1% before the bell, while the S&P 500 was essentially unchanged.

US consumer prices for June are due out on Wednesday, with forecasts calling for an annual increase of just over 3% from 4% the previous month. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates in an effort to cool the economy and bring inflation back to its target level of 2%.

On Thursday, the government reports on prices at the wholesale level.

Throughout the week, new quarterly earnings reports from Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and major banks like Wells Fargo, JPMorgan and Citigroup will be released.

Wall Street drifted to a mixed end on Friday after data suggested the U.S. labor market is still warm enough to keep the economy growing, but perhaps not so hot that it’s fueling inflation much upper. US employers created 209,000 jobs last montha slowdown from Mays’ hiring of 306,000 people.

Wage growth held steady last month, instead of slowing as economists had predicted, for example. While workers would prefer to have the 4.4% gain in their average hourly wages from a year earlier than the 4.2% expected, Wall Street worries that the Fed will see too strong wage growth as a pressure upward on inflation.

Job growth is slowing. Not at all surprising after the massive layoffs happening across the country, ACY Securities’ Clifford Bennett said in a commentary. In a nutshell, while job growth is slowing, that’s not enough to please the Fed by much margin.

Much depends on the economy’s ability to take the narrow path to avoid a long-predicted recession. It must continue to grow despite much higher interest rates instituted by the Federal Reserve to bring inflation down.

As expected, the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ended a repair visit to Beijing on Sunday without major agreements or breakthroughs in strained ties. But Yellen said relations were on more secure footing and the two sides would continue to talk despite differences over many issues, including access to cutting-edge technology, Chinese territorial ambitions and allegations of human rights abuses. the man.

In Europe at midday, the German DAX gained 0.6%, while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.7%. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.4%.

China announced on Monday that producer prices fell 5.4% in June from a year earlier, compared with a 4.6% drop in May, as growth in the United States and Europe continued to slow under a barrage of interest rate hikes designed to stifle high inflation. Consumer price inflation remained stable, also suggesting weakening demand as activity slows in the world’s second-largest economy.

China’s economy slowed faster than expected after an initial spurt of growth as the country recovered from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release of the latest indicators from China did little to ease concerns about the sluggish state of economic activity, KCM Trade’s Tim Waterer said in a report. He added that with deflationary turmoil brewing for the world’s second largest economy, one wonders how long it will be before the central bank steps in to provide something more meaningful on the stimulus side.

Weak data tends to have Chinese investors anticipating such market support. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.6% to 18,479.72 and the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2% to 3,203.70.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.6% at 32,189.73, while Seoul’s Kospi was down 0.2% at 2,520.70. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5% to 7,004.00.

India’s Sensex edged up 0.1%, while Bangkok’s SET rose 0.3%.

In other trading on Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 48 cents to $73.38 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added $2.06 to $73.86 a barrel on Friday.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trade, fell 42 cents to $78.05 a barrel.

The US dollar fell to 142.14 Japanese yen from 142.17 yen. The euro slipped to $1.0960 from $1.0967.

On Friday, the S&P 500 lost 0.3% while the Dow Jones dropped 0.6%. The Nasdaq composite edged down 0.1% and the Russell 2000 Small Stock Index rose 1.2%.

