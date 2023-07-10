Wall Street beats inflation updates and benefits from WSOC TV

NEW YORK – (AP) Stocks drift on Wall Street Monday ahead of a week with updates on the direction of inflation and corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in early trading, coming off only its second losing week in the past eight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 103 points, or 0.3%, at 33,840 as of 9:45 a.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.1%.

The big question hanging over Wall Street is whether the US economy can avoid a long-predicted recession despite high interest rates designed to lower inflation. The hope is that inflation will come down enough that the Federal Reserve will soon halt its rate hikes, which have already caused cracks in the banking sector and other corners of the economy.

A report on Wednesday will offer the latest monthly update on consumer inflation, and economists expect it to show a further slowdown. They predict consumer prices rose 3.1% in June from a year earlier, compared to inflation of 4% in May.

The Fed acknowledged that inflation had slowed since last summer, when it peaked at just above 9%, but it also hinted that he could raise rates once or twice more this year before keeping them at a high level to ensure that inflation returns to its 2% target.

Such talks helped erase many earlier bets among traders that the Fed could not only stop its interest rate hikes this year, but also reduce them. That sent Treasury yields jumping to their highest levels since March, before high rates helped trigger the collapse of several US banks that shook confidence in the system.

Treasury yields fell slightly on Monday The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 4.04% from 4.06% on Friday evening. It helps to define mortgage rates and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.90% from 4.95%.

The expectation of higher returns, even after adjusting for inflation, is one reason Barry Bannister, chief executive of Stifel, said the S&P 500 could pause after its big first half and end 2023 at 4,400. That’s about where it started on Monday.

When bonds pay more interest, equity investors are unwilling to pay as much for every dollar of profits companies produce. This puts downward pressure on stock prices.

Bannister expects the U.S. economy to slow in the second half of 2023, but then succumb to a recession in early 2024. The resilient labor market is supporting the economy currently, but its strength could push the Fed to take a tougher stance on interest rates to drive out inflationary pressures.

Labor is simply too hot, making it difficult for the Fed to meet its inflation target, Bannister wrote in a report. This prompts him to ask himself: WWJD – What Will Jerome Do? in reference to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

The other major driver of stock prices, corporate earnings, will also come into focus later this week when companies begin reporting on their performance in the spring.

Delta Air Lines and PepsiCo will release results on Thursday, and JPMorgan Chase will headline a series of banking reports on Friday.

S&P 500 companies are widely expected to report a 7.2% drop in earnings per share in the second quarter from a year earlier. If analysts’ forecasts turn out to be correct, it would be the index’s worst drop since the spring of 2020, when the pandemic crippled the global economy.

FMC, an agricultural science company, fell 7.8% after it said it saw a sudden drop in business towards the end of May across most of the world as partners depleted inventory levels. He warned that the unanticipated and unprecedented declines would hurt his results for the spring and the full year.

In overseas markets, shares rose slightly in China on hopes that the government would offer more stimulus. Its economic recovery faltered following the removal of anti-COVID restrictions.

China announced on Monday that producer prices fell 5.4% in June from a year earlier, compared with a 4.6% drop in May, as growth in the United States and Europe continued to slow down. Consumer price inflation held steady, also suggesting weakening demand as activity in the world’s second-largest economy slows

As expected, the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also concluded a reparation visit to Beijing on Sunday without major agreements or breakthroughs in strained ties. But Yellen said relations were on a “more secure footing” between the world’s biggest economies.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.6% and Shanghai stocks rose 0.2%. Inventories were mixed in the rest of Asia and slightly higher in Europe.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

