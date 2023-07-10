Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Slow start to the second half
Stock futures were mixed on Monday morning after major US indices started the second half on a losing note. Two key measures of inflation, the Consumer Price Index due Wednesday and the Producer Price Index released Thursday, will help shape the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate decisions. The central bank’s policy-making panel is meeting later this month, after decided not to increase in June after 10 consecutive increases. Investors will also be watching for the start of major second quarter earnings reports later this week. Follow live market updates here.
2. Yellen returns from China
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference at the Beijing American Center at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on July 9, 2023.
pedro pardo | AFP | Getty Images
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen returned from a four-day trip to China confident that Washington and Beijing can communicate better amid a simmering economic dispute. She called her 10 hours of meetings with Chinese officials over two days “direct, substantive and productive.” Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng also called the talks “constructive”, while adding that Chinese officials “expressed concerns about the sanctions and restrictions imposed by the United States on China”, according to a statement. of the government. Officials from the world’s two largest economies discussed the two countries’ recent restrictions on key exports, national security and climate change, among other issues.
3. Kings and conflict on Biden’s agenda
U.S. President Joe Biden takes part in an arrival and honor guard inspection ceremony with Britain’s King Charles at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, July 10, 2023.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
As one high-stakes Biden administrative trip ends, another begins. The president met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday morning. The leaders have established a close relationship as the United States and the United Kingdom play a major role in supplying arms and financial aid to Ukraine in its defence. against the Russian invasion. Biden will also meet King Charles III for the first time since the monarch’s coronation, and the two will host an event on tackling climate change. Biden will then fly to the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where he is likely to response to his controversial decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine.
4. Enter income
Investors who missed the earnings season will only have to wait a few days for the second quarter results to really take off. Banking titans JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup will give clues to the health of an industry still grappling with the causes and effects of the failures of three regional banks this year. Pepsico’s earnings will offer insight into how consumers and businesses are handling high inflation around the world. Delta’s results will show whether travelers continue to shell out for high-priced flights.
5. Thread subscriptions are swelling
This photo illustration created in Washington, DC on July 6, 2023 shows the logo of Threads, an Instagram app, reflected in its opening page.
Stefani Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images
More than 70 million people signed up for Threads, Meta’s Twitter competitor, within two days of its launch, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Friday. The pool of members has probably only increased in recent days. Meta has a built-in advantage as it extends the network: users can register with their own credentials from the company’s Instagram platform. Twitter detected a threat early on. Less than a day after Threads launched, the social platform accused Meta of stealing trade secrets.
CNBC’s Brian Evans, Ashley Capoot, Clement Tan and Lauren Feiner contributed to this report.
Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/10/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-monday.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday
- The Death of Local Newspapers and the Rise of “News Deserts”
- Donald Trump is just a smaller, weaker Richard Nixon
- Prime Minister Modi assures full support to Himachal government to tackle flood crisis – The New Indian Express
- Allisen Corpuz wins the 2023 US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach
- ‘The Good Doctor’ actor Hill Harper to run for Michigan Senate
- The average price of men’s jeans is up 19% – Sourcing Journal
- Google Pixel 8 could be even more expensive
- Erdogan says Turkey could approve Sweden’s NATO membership if Europeans ‘clear the way’ for Turkey’s EU bid
- Nominations ahead of UK Coaching Awards 2023
- Bollywood star Ameesha Patel denies check bounce charge in Ranchi court
- Pakistan hosts FIH Olympic qualifiers