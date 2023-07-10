Nasdaq and B3 partner on new clearing platform for Brazilian exchange





Brazilian exchange group B3 and Nasdaq are set to jointly develop a new clearing platform for the Brazilian exchange with the aim of innovating operations as the market continues to develop. The new system will be responsible for clearing, settlement and counterparty risk management. Speaking about the need for infrastructure operators to embrace technological innovation, Roland Chai, Executive Vice President and Head of Market Technology at Nasdaq, highlighted unprecedented volumes, new asset classes and major disruptive events as key factors. The integration of Nasdaq clearing technology has the potential to bring substantial benefits to B3 and support the rapid growth of the Brazilian market. We also welcome the opportunity to improve our own aftermarket products and solutions by collaborating with innovative market infrastructure groups like B3, Chai added. The multi-year work schedule will see engineering teams from both parties collaborate on development, with the aim of gradually rolling out the platform. Rodrigo Nardoni, Chief Technology Officer at B3, said: Through a phased migration process, B3 will progressively transform its clearinghouse solution into a new platform, reinforcing our strategic commitment to technology innovation and capturing benefits direct to our customers. Earlier this year, Bolsa Electrnica de Chile (BEC) announced plans to upgrade its current on-premises Nasdaq technology to Nasdaqs SaaS-based market services platform as part of its bid to move its operations to the cloud by the end of 2024.

