Wall Street ahead of inflation and earnings updates





NEW YORK (AP) Stocks drift on Wall Street on Monday ahead of a week ahead with updates on the direction of inflation and corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in morning trade, emerging from only its second losing week in the past eight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 148 points, or 0.4%, to 33,883 as of 10:45 a.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.1%.

FMC, an agricultural science company, fell 12.2% for the biggest loss in the S&P 500 after warning of a sudden drop in activity in most of the world towards the end of May as partners burned the inventory levels. It said the unanticipated and unprecedented declines would hurt its results for the spring and the full year. On the winning side on Wall Street was Helen of Troy, who said earnings and revenue fell less last quarter than analysts expected. The company behind OXO, Hydro Flask and other brands jumped 15.6%. But he also warned against expectations of a slowing economy. The big question hanging over Wall Street is whether the U.S. economy can avoid a long-heralded recession despite high interest rates meant to bring inflation down. The hope is that inflation will come down enough that the Federal Reserve will soon halt its rate hikes, which have already caused cracks in the banking sector and other corners of the economy. A report on Wednesday will offer the latest monthly update on consumer inflation, and economists expect it to show a further slowdown. They predict consumer prices rose 3.1% in June from a year earlier, compared to inflation of 4% in May. The Fed has acknowledged that inflation has slowed since last summer, when it peaked at just above 9%, but it has also hinted that it may raise rates once or twice more this year. before keeping them high to ensure that inflation returns to its 2% target. Such talks helped erase many earlier bets among traders that the Fed could not only stop its interest rate hikes this year, but also reduce them. That sent Treasury yields jumping to their highest levels since March, before high rates helped trigger the collapse of several US banks that shook confidence in the system. Treasury yields fell slightly on Monday The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 4.03% from 4.06% on Friday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.90% from 4.95%. The expectation of higher returns is one reason Barry Bannister, chief executive of Stifel, said the S&P 500 could pause after its big first half and end 2023 at 4,400. near where it started on Monday. When bonds pay more interest, especially after factoring in inflation, equity investors are unwilling to pay as much for every dollar of profit companies produce. This puts downward pressure on stock prices. Bannister expects the U.S. economy to slow in the second half of 2023, but then succumb to a recession in early 2024. The resilient labor market is supporting the economy currently, but its strength could push the Fed to take a tougher stance on interest rates to drive out inflationary pressures. Labor is simply too hot, making it difficult for the Fed to meet its inflation target, Bannister wrote in a report. This prompts him to ask himself: WWJD – What Will Jerome Do? in reference to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The other major driver of stock prices, corporate earnings, will also come into focus later this week when companies begin reporting on their performance in the spring. Delta Air Lines and PepsiCo will release results on Thursday, and JPMorgan Chase will headline a series of banking reports on Friday. S&P 500 companies are widely expected to report a 7.2% drop in earnings per share in the second quarter from a year earlier. If analysts’ forecasts turn out to be correct, it would be the index’s worst drop since the spring of 2020, when the pandemic crippled the global economy. In overseas markets, shares rose slightly in China on hopes that the government would offer more stimulus. Its economic recovery faltered following the removal of anti-COVID restrictions. China said on Monday that producer prices fell 5.4% in June from a year earlier, compared with a 4.6% drop in May, as growth in the United States and Europe continued to slow down. Consumer price inflation held steady, also suggesting weakening demand as activity in the world’s second-largest economy slows US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also wrapped up a reparations visit to Beijing on Sunday without a major deal or breakthrough in strained relations, as expected. But Yellen said relations were on more secure footing between the world’s biggest economies. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.6% and Shanghai stocks rose 0.2%. Inventories were mixed in the rest of Asia and slightly higher in Europe. ___ AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

