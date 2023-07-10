Stock markets climb as traders follow China news

Major stock markets rose broadly on Monday, following weaker data out of China and hopes the country has ended a longstanding crackdown on the tech sector.
Chinese consumer inflation stabilized last month and producer prices fell, indicating that the world’s second-largest economy continues to struggle.
“The dreaded fear of a deflationary spiral in China has reached ‘code red,'” said Kelvin Wong, analyst at trade group OANDA.
“Time is running out for Chinese policymakers to deny the growing rout in the domestic demand environment that can potentially lead to a further loss of consumer and business confidence.”
Traders continued to react to developments in the technology sector in China.
After a years-long investigation, Ant Group was fined nearly $1 billion for “unlawful acts”, while Tenpay was ordered to pay more than $400 million.
Analysts said while the numbers were strong, traders were encouraged by the prospect that companies could once again focus on their business.
In a statement, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said that “at present, most of the outstanding issues in the financial activities of platform companies have been resolved.”
The news, announced on Friday, sent New York-listed shares of Alibaba and Tencent soaring, and their Hong Kong shares followed suit on Monday.
“The market likes it because the review appears to be over and the fine, while substantial in absolute terms, is very manageable for such a large company,” Union Bancaire Privée’s Vey-Sern Ling said in a statement. reference to Ant.
The surge in the market’s heavy tech companies sent the Hang Seng index up more than 2% at Monday’s open, while there were also gains in Shanghai.
A mixed US jobs report left all three major Wall Street indexes lower on Friday while the dollar rose on Monday.
Data showed fewer jobs were created last month than expected, but wage growth remained strong, putting upward pressure on inflation.
The 209,000 reading for June was well down from May’s 306,000, but observers said it was still robust and unlikely to deter the Federal Reserve from resuming its rate hike campaign this month. .
“The US labor market is finally easing, but not fast enough to prevent the Federal Reserve from resuming interest rate hikes in July,” said Mansoor Mohi-uddin of the Bank of Singapore.
But he added that “softening payrolls and easing inflation should allow the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged after July for the remainder of 2023.”
Traders welcomed US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s largely positive visit to China over the weekend, which she said helped “strengthen ties” after years of strained relations.
– Key figures around 11:00 GMT –
- London – FTSE 100: UP 0.1% to 7,267.13 points
- Frankfurt – DAX: UP 0.3% to 15,655.41
- Paris – CAC 40: +0.4% to 7,142.30
- EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.4% to 4,254.23
- Tokyo – Nikkei 225: 0.6% decline to 32,189.73 (close)
- Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: UP 0.6% to 18,479.72 (close)
- Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.2% to 3,203.70 (close)
- New York – Dow: DOWN 0.6% to 33,734.88 (closing)
- Euro/dollar: DOWN to $1.0957 from $1.0970 on Friday
- Pound/dollar: DOWN to $1.2797 from $1.2836
- Dollar/yen: UP to 142.46 yen from 142.08 yen
- Euro/pound: UP at 85.67 pence against 85.44 pence
- West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.6% to $73.42 a barrel
- North Sea Brent: 0.7% drop to $77.95 a barrel