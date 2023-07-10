Raintree Foundation Listed on ESB Social Fellowship





Bombay, July 10: Raintree Foundation, a non-profit entity that has been committed to building climate resilience in the Western Ghats since 2018, is listed on the ESB Social Exchange. The Social Stock Exchange (SSE) is a segment of the existing stock exchange that acts as a platform that enables an alternative fundraising option for social enterprises. It provides a transformative platform, fostering transparency and collaboration between society and the market. The listing process for SSEs is similar to an initial public offering (IPO). By creating a dynamic synergy, it holds the power to amplify efforts that create positive social change. Raintree Foundation works in Velhe, Maharashtra and implements its flagship model of sustainable landscape management. Founded by Leena Dandekar, the Foundation’s primary mission is to address the urgent challenges posed by climate change, the impacts of which are felt by both local communities and the planet. Commenting on the ad, Kiran Vernekar, Global CEO, Raintree Foundation said, Ringing the bell and being listed on the ESB Social Fellowship (ESB SSE) is a profound moment of pride and accomplishment for the Raintree Foundation. This milestone not only signifies our own success, but also serves as a beacon of hope for the entire social impact industry. By accessing the ESS, we have unlocked a plethora of untapped opportunities, allowing us to effectively leverage innovative financial models and resources. Abha Dandekar, Director, Raintree Foundation said, “We intend to leverage registration on SSE to catalyze meaningful transformations, ensuring that social initiatives receive the support and visibility they deserve. With SSE as our ally, we are poised to have an even greater impact on the lives of those we serve. The Raintree Foundation seizes this opportunity and aims to forge a better future for all. Social scholarship as a concept is still new in India. It was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her speech on the Union budget for the financial year 2019-20. Globally, various countries, including Brazil, Canada, Jamaica, Portugal, South Africa, Singapore and the United Kingdom, have already established ESSs. This promotes public collaboration with social enterprises to support the development of social change initiatives across India. Raintree Foundation believes that regenerating ecosystems and developing living landscapes are key to combating climate change. With unwavering dedication, Raintree builds sustainable, resilient and vibrant ecosystems to benefit people and the planet.

