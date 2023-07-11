The great tipping boom is pushing consumers to the tipping point

He is increasingly being asked: “Add a tip?” The question pops up on checkout screens when we’re just picking up a coffee to go or picking up a lunch order. Starbucks, for example, added tip request to its sales system last year. The counter spiked jar filled with crumpled singles and coins seems to have been upgraded. The tip prompt has even been spotted at self-pay terminals in places such as airports and stadiums.

We’re used to tipping in restaurants, where it’s understood (in the US, anyway) that servers are paid an almost negligible hourly wage and rely on tipping. And, of course, their work is visible and contributes to a successful dining experience. But now we are increasingly incentivized to tip after transactions where service was minimal and there was little or no human interaction.

We asked Shubhranshu Singhassociate professor of marketing at Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business, What is going on. Is this just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to proliferating tips? Or have consumers reached a tipping point and is a backlash brewing? The short answer: it’s complicated.

What about all the new advice prompts?

In some cases, only the new POS interface is used. This software has the ability to add tip and companies just use it. But I feel like the consumer understands where they’re expected to tip and where they’re not expected to tip, right? Maybe the first time they see a new advice prompt, they think, OK, this is an unfamiliar situation. Remember the first time you were asked if you would give $1 to charity when you were at the grocery store or somewhere? Because it was in a public place, it felt like there was a lot of pressure. This is similar. There’s this screen that turns around and everyone is looking at this screen. For the first few times you can say yes, but I think over time people will realize that no is not fair. I will not tip.

And another thing that retailers and restaurants have been doing is choosing the tip percentage defaults. And we know consumers don’t like to change the defaults for a variety of reasons. If they are in a rush and given the option to choose to tip 22%, 25%, 28%, they just choose 22% because that is the lowest they see there. Later, they realize that they have paid too much tip. They usually don’t tip more than 15% and they feel like they’ve been cheated. Consumers will learn that there is an option to enter a custom tip. I think more and more consumers will click on this personalized tip option.

So it is the employer and not the employees who is responsible?

What’s happening is that their costs have gone up. Inflation hit. There is heavy competition at retail and some businesses have not fully recovered post COVID. They are under pressure not to raise prices, while at the same time having to pay more to hire people. That’s why they are somehow looking for ways to get more money to support the business.

Is any part of this phenomenon related to the buildup of goodwill toward essential and frontline workers that has occurred during the shutdowns?

There is this element for sure. One of the drivers of this is how we treat people and whether we are willing to compensate them. But at the same time, everyone is feeling the pressure of inflation. Prices have gone up and incomes haven’t gone up as much, and there’s this pressure to spend less.

For consumers who have already reached a tipping point and want to get rid of all those tip prompts, it may be a matter of being careful what you wish for in this economy.

I think so. Prices will go up one way or another. The consumer will pay, either in his prices or in his tips.

It seems too early to call this tipping landscape the new normal.

I don’t think this is a new normal – yet. We could go back to lower tipping if consumers really feel this is the way to go and react strongly. They could change their default shopping locations. Suppose we see that some businesses decide not to tip? They will choose to make consumers more comfortable by not requiring this kind of tip. This can be a strategy to attract customers. It is an evolving situation. And what ultimately happens, I think, will be decided by the reaction of the market.