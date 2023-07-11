Governor’s Office | This week in New Jersey





Governor Murphy Signs Important Legislation to Create Well-Paying Union Jobs and Accelerate the Growth of Emerging Sectors Governor Phil Murphy signed a package of bills to promote the generation of family, mostly unionized, jobs and the growth of booming industries in New Jersey. A5651/S4019 will allow New Jersey’s first offshore wind project, Ocean Wind 1, to access federal tax credits and commit to supporting our state’s growing offshore wind supply chain. Additionally, S3748/A5393 appropriates $30 million and strengthens the state’s Film and Digital Media Tax Credit program, while S4023/A5644 makes critical changes to the Aspire program, which brings new residential and commercial developments to disadvantaged communities by helping to fund projects that would otherwise not be economically feasible for developers. “When future generations look back on this pivotal moment in our state’s history, we will be judged not only on our long-term economic vision for the Next New Jerseybut by the concrete steps we have taken to create well-paying jobs for workers here and now,” Governor Murphy said. “The future of tomorrow’s industries begins today, and with it the promise of an inclusive 21st century economy based on union jobs that support families and continued growth in emerging sectors. Whether it’s offshore wind energy, film production, or residential and commercial development, by strengthening our position as a national leader in these industries, we will continue to build a stronger, fairer New Jersey for all. LEARN MORE

Governor Murphy toughens auto theft laws Governor Phil Murphy signed a series of bills to continue the fight against auto theft in New Jersey. All four bills strengthen the criminal penalties associated with auto theft, with a particular focus on persistent repeat offenders and large-scale auto trafficking rings. “Every person should be able to feel safe in the communities where they live. This is why, over the past year, we have taken serious measures to combat the worrying increase in car thefts”, said Governor Murphy. “Today’s full signing of the bill is another step in the right direction. I am grateful to our legislative leaders for recognizing the seriousness of this problem and for moving quickly to bring these bills to my office. Together, we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to keep New Jerseyans safe. » “More than one million vehicles are stolen in the United States each year. In New Jersey, we are focused on bringing those numbers down and this incredibly comprehensive set of bills will empower law enforcement to do just that,” said Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. “Thank you to Governor Murphy and the Legislative Assembly for recognizing the need to give our law enforcement officers and agencies these additional tools. By working with our partners at the local, state and federal levels, we are better positioned to reduce the number of vehicle thefts and better protect our residents. LEARN MORE

Governor Murphy signs bill requiring provision of essential flood risk information to landlords and tenants Governor Phil Murphy signed Bill S3110/A4783, which requires property sellers and landlords to make certain flood notifications. Under legislation sponsored by Sen. Bob Smith and Assemblyman John McKeon, real estate sellers and landlords must disclose knowledge of a property’s flood history, flood risk and its location in a flood zone or area. Additionally, the law requires landlords to notify tenants of the availability of tenant insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. “Today, I am proud to sign legislation that will significantly improve transparency for New Jersey consumers while protecting the interests of our hard-working landlords and tenants,” said Governor Murphy. “For too long, countless New Jerseyans have missed critical information they not only need, but deserve, to make smart, forward-looking decisions for their properties and their families. In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ida — and as flooding continues to increase in frequency and severity — these requirements will help better prepare New Jersey homeowners and renters for extreme storms. “Buying a home or choosing a rental property in which to live and raise a family is one of the most important, long-term financial decisions we make in our lives,” said Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver. “The Department of Community Affairs supports legislation requiring a seller or homeowner to fully disclose whether a property is in a FEMA-designated flood risk zone to potential buyers or property renters. Being an informed consumer is essential to making sound financial decisions. This bill provides the ethical and deserved clarity needed to conclude a real estate transaction. LEARN MORE

Governor Murphy signs legislation expanding eligible sick leave uses for school employees Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill (A-5060/S-3440) to expand the eligible reasons a school district employee can use sick leave. Previously, school employees could only use their sick leave if they were personally disabled due to illness or injury, or if they or a member of their immediate household needed to be quarantined due to illness or injury. due to a contagious disease. The new law expands the list of permitted uses for these employees. “The past few years have highlighted how crucial it is to prioritize the health and well-being of our residents, including the hardworking employees who educate New Jersey students and keep our schools running.” , said Governor Murphy. “Recovering from a major and sudden illness or injury is not the only reason an employee may need time off. Being able to get preventative health care, meet mental health needs, care for a family member, take time to grieve the loss of a loved one, or be there for a child in times of need all play into an important role in a person’s overall well-being. This bill recognizes this reality and allows school employees to take the time they need when they need it. “Expanding the scope of school district employee sick leave is a critical step in continuing to foster a compassionate and supportive educational environment,” said Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, Acting Education Commissioner. “By expanding the allowable reasons for sick leave, we are empowering our educators to care for themselves and their loved ones during critical times. This expansion not only promotes a healthier school community, but also demonstrates our commitment to supporting New Jersey’s educational workforce. LEARN MORE

In response to recommendations from the Governor’s Task Force on Public School Shortages, Governor Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) announced that Governor Murphy’s Budget is committing $5 million to Implementing a suspension of educator certification fees. Effective immediately, this initiative aims to ease the financial burden and streamline the certification process for aspiring educators across the state. Recognizing the vital role educators play in shaping New Jersey’s future, Governor Murphy and the NJDOE implemented this groundbreaking program. The teacher certification fee waiver allows individuals seeking certification to waive the usual fees associated with teacher certification applications, renewals, and related services from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. This fee waiver demonstrates New Jersey’s commitment to fostering a supportive environment for educators, removing barriers to entry, and encouraging talented individuals to pursue a career in teaching. By removing financial barriers, the state aims to attract a diverse pool of qualified, passionate, and dedicated individuals to the teaching profession, ensuring that New Jersey students receive a high-quality education. “Our educators play a vital role in shaping the minds of future generations,” Governor Murphy said. “This initiative represents one component of my administration’s broader efforts to develop our teaching staff. This year’s budget also includes millions of dollars for student-teacher living allowances, grants to improve the quality of life for educators, additional funding for the teacher loan repayment program, and other initiatives to to show our appreciation to all who choose to dedicate their lives to nurturing new Jersey Students. By waiving certification fees over the next year, we will further remove barriers and encourage future educators to join this valued profession. » LEARN MORE

