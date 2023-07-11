Business
Canada opens 44 affordable housing units in London
London, Ontario, July 10, 2023
Today, Peter Fragiskatos, MP for London North Centre, on behalf of the Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister for Housing, Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Arielle Kayabaga, MP for London West, and Josh Morgan, Mayor of London, has officially opened 44 affordable housing units at 403 Thompson Road in London.
The four-storey apartment building, which includes laundry facilities, a common room, and vehicle and bicycle parking, will provide housing for Black Canadians, those experiencing or at risk of homelessness, indigenous peoples, as well as women and their children fleeing violence.
This project was selected via the Cities Stream as part of the second round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) for the City of London and received over $10.7 million in federal funding announced in December 2021.
Construction of the project was completed on January 31, 2023.
“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we have built 44 affordable housing units for vulnerable Canadians here in London, Ontario. Your government is investing in affordable housing to create communities that Canadians can be proud to call home, communities where they will prosper and prosper. It’s one of the many ways the Government of Canada’s National Housing Strategy is ensuring that no one is left behind.
The Government of Canada is committed to helping those in need, which is why we are proud to have invested in the Rapid Housing Initiative here in London. These new homes are more than just safe and affordable places to live, they are the key to a better life for residents who will call London home.
This investment will continue to help Canadians access safe and affordable housing that meets their needs, while creating jobs that will benefit the local economy here in London. The Government of Canada remains committed to working with its partners to develop and implement housing solutions in London, Ontario, and across Canada.
“Today we celebrate the grand opening of this new affordable housing development and are thrilled to pilot a supportive housing model project offered by Indwell Community Homes. By adding these 44 individual units offering 24/7 on-site care, the city continues to focus on its goal of providing healthcare and housing to the most marginalized Londoners.
- THE National Housing Strategy (NHS) of the Government of Canada is an ambitious 10-year plan that will invest more than $82 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.
- Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), within the NHS.
- The first two rounds of IRI exceeded expectations and should create more than 10,000 housing units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes over 3,300 units to support women and over 4,200 units to support Indigenous peoples.
- THE IRI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people in the NHS, including women and children fleeing violence home, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people with mental health and addictions issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ people, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.
To learn more, visit the RHI and eligibility criteria.
For more information on Government of Canada housing initiatives: Housing Canada.
As Canada’s housing authority, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and the financial system, provides support to Canadians in housing need and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC’s goal is that by 2030, everyone in Canada will have affordable housing that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, instagram, Youtube, LinkedIn And Facebook.
To learn more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca.
View the National Housing Strategy Map of Housing Finance Initiatives to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.
Shiraz Keushgerian
Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion
[email protected]
Media Relations
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
[email protected]
Publication date: July 11, 2023
