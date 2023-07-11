Stock market today: Global stocks rise ahead of US inflation update on hopes of easing rate hikes

BEIJING (AP) Global stock markets rose on Tuesday ahead of an update on U.S. inflation as traders hope to show the need for further interest rate hikes is easing.

Paris, Shanghai, Frankfurt and Tokyo advanced. Wall Street futures were little changed. Oil prices have risen.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.2% on Monday after its second weekly decline in two months.

Traders waited for Wednesday’s U.S. consumer price update to see if the Federal Reserve might decide that inflation has cooled enough after a year of interest rate hikes. They hope the US central bank decides that no more is needed, although Fed officials suggest two more increases are possible this year.

Forecasters expect inflation in June to fall to 3.1% from 4% the previous month. That would be higher than the Fed’s 2% target, but down sharply from last year’s peak above 9%.

They will struggle to justify further rate hikes if headline inflation, which is their mandate, is convincingly on target, High Frequency Economics’ Rubeela Farooqi said in a report.

At the start of the session, the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.5% to 7,178.65. The DAX in Frankfurt added less than 0.1% to 15,683.25 while the FTSE 100 in London fell 0.3% to 7,264.22.

On Wall Street, the future of the S&P 500 was unchanged. This for this Dow Jones Industrial Average lost less than 0.1%. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6%. The Nasdaq composite added 0.2%.

In Asia on Tuesday, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to 3,221.36 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added less than 0.1% to 32,203.57. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1% to 18,659.93.

Seoul’s Kospi jumped 1.7% to 2,562.49 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 jumped 1.5% to 7,108.90.

The Indian Sensex was up 0.6% at 65,719.45. New Zealand fell while Southeast Asian markets rose.

Investors want to see if the US economy can avoid a recession after the Fed’s benchmark lending rate spiked to calm inflation. They had expected at least a brief recession starting this quarter, but are more optimistic after U.S. hiring remained strong.

On Wall Street, FMC, which sells herbicides, insecticides and other products to the agricultural industry, fell 11.1% on Monday for the S&P 500’s biggest loss after warning of a sudden drop in business. in much of the world by the end of May. It said the unanticipated and unprecedented declines would hurt its results for the spring and the full year.

Investors are awaiting US corporate earnings reports for an update on how companies are being affected by inflation and lower consumer spending.

Report from Delta Air Lines and PepsiCo on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase will headline a series of banking reports on Friday.

S&P 500 companies are widely expected to report a 7.2% drop in earnings per share in the second quarter from a year earlier. It would be the biggest drop in the index since the spring of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic crippled the global economy.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 72 cents to $73.71 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 87 cents to $72.99 on Monday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, advanced 69 cents to $78.38 a barrel in London. It was down 78 cents the previous session at $77.69.

The dollar fell to 140.56 yen from 141.32 yen on Monday. The euro fell from $1.0999 to $1.1007.