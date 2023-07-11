DOE invests more than $23 million to reduce carbon emissions in the United States





WASHINGTON DC The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced that 16 projects in 14 states are set to receive $23.4 million to provide technical assistance tailored to local needs and increased stakeholder engagement around management technologies carbon. The projects, hosted at both universities and private sector companies, aim to connect carbon management developers with local communities to foster collaboration and education to advance the commercial deployment of carbon management technologies. carbon capture, transport and storage across the United States. Large-scale deployment of carbon management technologies will help reduce emissions from hard-to-decarbonize industrial facilities and power plants, which is crucial to meeting President Bidens’ ambitious climate goals. It is undeniable that to achieve our climate goals, technology will play a central role in reducing harmful carbon emissions that compound the impacts of climate change, said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. Today’s investments will help regions across the country develop local pathways that advance the deployment of carbon management technology, while creating more jobs and cleaner air. The funding will enable organizations with extensive experience and unique skills in carbon capture, transport and storage to provide technical information and procedural assistance to industrial and commercial partners with a vested interest in carbon management at the global level. commercial scale. The selected projects will: Provide stakeholders with valuable resources, expert teams and the information needed to facilitate the regional deployment of large-scale geological storage facilities, or carbon management centers, which could each store hundreds of millions of tonnes metric tons of CO2 over their operational life at an injection rate of more than 5 million metric tons per year, and

To provide the DOE with the opportunity to work with State Geologic Surveys and related organizations with unique technical capabilities to fill data gaps and identify potential for these large-scale projects in promising geologic basins in their respective states. A key element of this assistance is close engagement with communities affected by current and proposed carbon capture, transport and storage infrastructure to facilitate public understanding of the technical aspects of the projects. By building this cooperation, DOE aims to reduce project costs and risks, reduce oversight costs while improving oversight effectiveness, develop more effective strategies to gain public acceptance, and provide data to support legislative and governmental decision-making in multiple regions of the United States. The DOE’s National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL), under the DOE’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM), will manage the selected projects. A detailed list of selected projects is available here. With the selections announced today, the FECM has invested more than $777 million in more than 100 projects since January 2021 that advance the research, development and deployment of carbon capture, transport and storage approaches. . These advances are essential to spur economic development, technological innovation and well-paying jobs as we build a clean energy and industrial economy. FECM minimizes the environmental and climate impacts of fossil fuels and industrial processes while striving to achieve net zero emissions in our economy. Priority areas of technology work include carbon capture, carbon conversion, carbon dioxide removal, carbon dioxide transport and storage, hydrogen production with carbon management, methane and the production of critical minerals. To learn more, visit theFECM website, registerfor FECM news, and visit theNET website.

