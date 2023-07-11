US cargo and passenger airlines added 1,948 jobs in May 2023; Employment remains 8.2% higher than before the May 2019 pandemic





BTS 31-23 Total number of US airline employees (full-time and part-time) Employment in the US airline industry (passenger and cargo airlines combined) increased to 798,850 workers in May 2023, 1,948 (0.24%) more workers than in April 2023 (796,902) and 60,790 (8.24%) more than in May 2019 before the pandemic (738,060). US scheduled passenger airlines employed 521,853 workers in May 2023, or 66% of the industry total. Passenger airlines added 4,342 employees in May 2023 for a twenty-fifth consecutive month of job growth since May 2021. United Air Lines led scheduled passenger carriers, adding 1,194 employees; American Airlines added 958 and Delta 954. US cargo airlines employed 273,113 workers in May 2023, or 34% of the industry total. Freight carriers lost 1,346 employees in May. FedEx, the largest air cargo employer, cut employment by 1,195 jobs. Scheduled passenger airlines add 1,907 full-time equivalents in May 2023 to 25econsecutive month of job growth U.S. airline full-time equivalents (FTEs) BTS calculates FTEs by dividing the number of part-time employees by 2 and adding that figure to the number of full-time employees. May 2023 industry-wide figures include 688,176 full-time workers and 110,674 part-time workers for a total of 743,513 FTEs, an increase from April of 1,907 FTEs (0.26 %). The May 2023 total FTE count remains just 9.54% above the 678,748 May 2019 pre-pandemic FTE count. The 26 U.S. scheduled passenger airlines reporting data for May 2023 employed 495,081 FTEs, up 4,128 FTEs (0.84%) from April 2023. The total number of scheduled FTEs for passenger transport in May 2023 is 47,136 FTE (10.52%) compared to May 2019 before the pandemic. Data by passenger carrier category can be found in the attached tables. US cargo airlines employed 244,601 FTEs in May 2023, down 1,221 FTEs (0.50%) from April 2023. US cargo airlines increased their FTEs by 17,728 (7.81% ) since May 2019 before the pandemic. Report Notes The data is compiled from monthly reports filed with BTS by commercial air carriers as of July 5, 2023. airline employment data and previous versions can be found on the BTS website. Month-to-month figures are not seasonally adjusted. Passenger, cargo and charter airlines that operate at least one aircraft with more than 60 seats or the capacity to carry a payload of passengers, cargo and fuel weighing more than 18,000 pounds must report monthly statistics on employment. Regulations require US airlines to report employment figures for employees who worked or received pay for any part of the pay period(s) ending closest to the 15th day of the month. See the tables accompanying this release on the BTS website for detailed data since 2015 (Tables 1-15) and industry summary monthly data since 1990. Other individual airline numbers are available on the page BTS Airline Jobs Web. The webpage provides full-time and part-time employment figures by carrier by month from 1990 to May 2023. Missing carriers: 2HQ (Elite Airways), 3FQ (Western Air Charter) and GCA (Global Crossing Airlines). The next U.S. airline employment update is scheduled for Friday, August 11, 2023.

