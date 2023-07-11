TSX closes in the red as investors await Bank of Canada decision and U.S. inflation data





Investors await BoC decision, US data

TSX down 0.04% July 10 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index was in a range on Monday as investors eagerly await U.S. inflation data and the Bank of Canada’s rate hike decision later this week . The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index (.GSPTSE) closed down 8.59 points, or 0.04%, at 19,822.45. Market participants will gauge the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path based on U.S. inflation numbers coming out on Wednesday as the U.S. corporate quarterly earnings season kicks off later this week. US stocks ended higher on Monday after last week’s losses. Learn more The Bank of Canada is also heading for a second consecutive quarter-point rate hike on Wednesday, analysts said, after a month of economic data showing resilient growth and persistent core inflation. “Rates will go up because the nature of the US economy has changed. It takes a lot more interest rate increases to slow the economy today than it did 10 or 20 years ago,” he said. Robert McWhirter, Chairman of Selective Asset. Management Inc. Twenty of 24 economists polled by Reuters also expect rates to rise by 25 basis points and expect the central bank to “keep” rates stable until 2024. The political meeting comes at a crucial time when talks between striking dockworkers and their employers have resumed after four days away from the negotiating table. Economists had said the longevity of the strike could weigh on inflation. In Canada, utilities stocks (.GSPTTUT) fell 1.4%. The Canadian technology sector (.SPTTTK) gained 0.2%. Helping to limit losses, energy stocks (.SPTTEN) gained 0.4% as expected crude supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia briefly supported the oil market. Materials (.GSPTTMT), which includes Canada’s top mining companies, rose 1.2%. K92 Mining (KNT.TO) rose nearly 12% after announcing increased production of gold, copper and silver at its Kainantu mine in Papua New Guinea. Quebecor (QBRb.TO) was among the biggest losers, down 4.3% Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Siddarth S in Bengaluru and Nivedita Balu in Toronto; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Will Dunham Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Nivedita Balu is a Toronto-based Reuters correspondent, where she reports on Canadian banking and financial services. It previously covered US technology, media and telecommunications companies, as well as consumer and retail businesses in Bengaluru.

