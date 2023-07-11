The Swiss Stock Exchange turns to China after being shunned by the EU



Far from the European Union stock market, the Swiss stock exchange has turned to a new source of activity: the indirect listing of shares of Chinese companies.

Matthew Allen

But although 14 Chinese companies have raised some 4.4 billion francs ($4.9 billion) by listing Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) on the Swiss exchange in the past 12 months, the program has yet to proven itself for Switzerland.

For SIX Group, which runs Switzerland’s largest stock exchange, the arrival of Chinese companies could provide a welcome boost to trading income. In 2019, the exchange was banned from trading shares of European Union companies following a diplomatic standoff between Switzerland and the EU.

To circumvent differences in financial regulations in each country, SIX allows Chinese companies to list GDRs – which are certificates representing shares in a company that can be converted into shares after a 120-day lock-up period.

The idea is that investors then sell their GDRs to others, creating a secondary market for the financial instrument. But the novelty has yet to catch on, resulting in pitiful trading volumes (liquidity) and a dearth of revenue for the exchange.



Kai Reusser / swissinfo.ch



According to the companies, investors withdrew between 40% and 70% of their GDRs from the Swiss exchange after the lock-up period and converted them into normal shares listed in China.

Investors are taking advantage of a quirk in the system that allows them to issue GDRs at a discount to normal shares, then pocket the difference when they convert them into shares of the company.

Whether or not there will be more liquidity on the secondary market for GDRs in the near future remains to be seen, Christian Schneiter of law firm Vischer in Zurich told SWI swissinfo.ch.

Off-peak IPO period

SIX Group, which runs Switzerland’s largest stock exchange, hopes volumes will ramp up once traders get used to the financial instrument.

Schneiter sees a bright spot with the lifting of Covid-19 lockdowns in China late last year, which means Chinese companies can now send teams to Switzerland to promote their businesses and investment opportunities in GDR.

Gong Weiyun, managing director of the China Construction Bank in Zurich, is adamant that political tensions between China and the West have played no role in the poor trade performance of the RDAs.

European investors know little about these players, their activity, their market shares, their growth rate, their projects, he told the AWP news agency. If investors knew more about Chinese companies and had more information, trading in these securities would certainly resume.

Win-win?

On paper, the China-Switzerland Stock Connect program, which was set up in July 2022 to facilitate GDR listings on SIX, is a win-win. Chinese companies appeal to European investors, who can diversify their portfolios with Chinese investments.

SIX Group hopes to make money as an intermediary during a period of lackluster initial public offering (IPO) activity around the world, with the exception of China. Consulting group Ernst & Young says 45% fewer companies went public last year compared to 2021.

IPOs fell sharply in Europe and the United States, but remained stable in China last year. In a December report, EY said China’s share of the global IPO market rose from 28% in 2021 to 55% last year.

Activity on the Swiss stock exchange in 2022 was largely shaped by the listing of GDR by Chinese companies, EY said, pointing to a grand total of 13 company listings in Switzerland, including eight Chinese companies.

So far in 2023, three companies are listed on the Swiss stock exchange, all of them Chinese. Electronics maker Kunshan Dongwei was the latest Chinese company to raise funds in Switzerland in June, while 30 other Chinese companies have reportedly expressed interest in following suit.

The pandemic has exposed weaknesses in global supply chains, SIX Group spokesman Jrg Schneider told SWI swissinfo.ch. To avoid future supply disruptions, companies are increasingly interested in building local production sites to minimize these risks. GDRs serve as a means of raising capital for these companies to achieve their brick-and-mortar strategy.

Geopolitical tensions

The advent of Chinese GDRs in Switzerland coincided with growing tensions between China and the United States which impacted a similar Wall Street deal known as American Depositary Receipts (ADR).

The impasse appeared to have been resolved in December, with China accepting US audits of its companies listing ADRs, but not before several Chinese companies threatened to pull out of the US market.

Certificates of deposit explained Companies use certificates of deposit to raise funds in a country that has different stock exchange or auditing regulations than theirs or if foreign investors are not allowed to directly hold shares of the company. These are certificates representing ordinary shares of an international company and are presented as reducing the complexity of cross-border transactions and currency risks. American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) were first issued in 1927, according to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Other versions, such as the European Depositary Receipt and the Global Depositary Receipt followed. End of insertion

Switzerland does not require such an audit and fully accepts Chinese accounting and auditing principles under the Stock Connect program.

SIX Group CEO Jos Dijsselhof dismisses concerns that this would make Switzerland softer for Chinese companies as sharp accounting practices would backfire.

If a business explodes and there is fraud. . . it will probably be [the] the initiative is dead, he told Nikkei Asia earlier this year.

China has also agreed to stock-connect programs with Britain and Germany, but each of these countries has attracted only five and zero listings respectively.

Political considerations could be taken into account when making a listing decision, said Schneiter, whose firm has advised many Chinese GDR listings in Switzerland. The fact that Switzerland is considered a politically neutral country could play a certain role.

Teething problems

Despite the aftermath of European Union sanctions against Russia, Switzerland has upheld its reputation for neutrality by refusing to impose unilateral measures or allow the sale of Swiss-produced arms to Ukraine.

The RDA experiment still has to go through some start-up difficulties before its success can be judged. China is reviewing how it approves these listings in light of the rapid conversion of GDRs into normal company shares.

Regulatory scrutiny in China has created a bottleneck in new listings in the GDR. SIX Group says it is too early to judge how this will affect the Stock Connect system as some things need to be clarified.

Schneiter expects the new rules to lead to longer wait times for approval in China. How long remains to be seen, he said.

