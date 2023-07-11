5 factors that contribute to a great employee experience

We’ve heard the adage that happy employees make for happy customers, but new data reveals just how important the impact of employee experience is and how to use it to unlock organizational growth.

Decades of business strategy have driven executives to focus most of their business efforts on customer experience. A recent study by Columbia found that executives talk about customers 10 times more often [in earnings calls] than employees. And when they do, leaders see customers as opportunities and employees as risks. And even when companies talk about a good employee experience game, they are still acting on the customer experience.

While prioritizing customers over employees can drive revenue growth in the short term, it will cost companies dearly in terms of long-term employee retention and engagement. According to research that my Salesforce colleagues and I conducted, a company could increase its revenue by up to 50% by improving the experience of its employees.

I wanted to identify the key levers of the employee experience in order to help managers improve it. For my next book, The mindset of experience, my colleagues and I conducted a new study with thousands of employees and executives around the world and across multiple industries. Using regression analysis, we identified the five most important factors for creating a better employee experience:

1. Mutual trust

There are two types of trust: your employees trust your organization and your organization trusts its employees.

Mutual trust translates into employee empowerment. It demonstrates management’s confidence in its workforce, which fuels employee confidence in leadership and each other. It also motivates employees, promotes creativity and collaboration, improves retention and reduces risk aversion, all while contributing to the bottom line. This accountability and trust is evident at companies like Apple, where store employees don’t need special approvals to resolve many customer issues, and Ritz-Carlton, where employees can spend up to $2,000. $ to resolve a customer issue without management approval.

Mutual trust also helps workers feel heard. According to McKinseythis type of inclusion increases the likelihood that employees will stay with a company by 47% and increases the likelihood that they will do all they can to help each other by 90%.

When Clear Co, a Toronto-based financial lending company, began to experience hyper-growth, CEO Michele Romanow wanted modernize its processes while maintaining its entrepreneurial culture. So she created an inbox with the colorful headline, The stupid sh*t we do! and asked employees for ideas on streamlining the business and removing avoidable frustrations.

According to Romanow, this simple exercise achieved two goals. First, it gave employees a sense of ownership and involvement in improving their daily lives and helping the business. Second, it created a feedback loop for leaders to build employee confidence while exposing and resolving issues before they metastasized.

2. Responsibility for the C-suite

Closely related to trust, C-suite accountability means ensuring that company management is engaged and responsive to both the company and its employees.

At one level, empowerment is about the willingness to ask questions and actively listen to the answers. A leader cannot meet the needs of employees he does not know. More broadly, it speaks to culture: a company with a strong C-suite accountability understands the importance of the employee experience and prioritizes it.

There is often a difference between what companies say and what they do. We found in our research that while 49% of C-suite leaders thought their company was good at acting on employee feedback (honestly, a low number), only 31% of workers agreed. This gap can swallow up growth, momentum and talent.

Create a culture where everyone understands that employee experience is a collective responsibility. Hilton, for example, has cross-functional teams in place that ensure a formal and structured way for the C-suite to keep tabs on employee experiences. As Chris Silcock, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Hiltons, observed, How you treat your team members guides how they treat your customers. Hilton has been repeatedly named one of the Fortunes The best companies to work for.

In your business, this might look like an experienced advisory board to help break down traditional barriers and facilitate brainstorming and ideation; a center of excellence to provide best practice where there are gaps in knowledge or skills; employee resource groups to provide peer-to-peer counseling and career development; or voice employee surveys to solicit and collect employee needs, wants and expectations.

3. Alignment of employee values ​​and company vision

Employees want to align with their company’s values, but this makes the C suite responsible for spelling them out clearly and ensuring that company actions are consistent with them.

Clear goals with well-defined milestones and measures of success connect employees to their company’s mission and help them understand their role in advancing it. We’ve found in our research that making sure employees feel valued and central to the company’s vision is a big driver of reported revenue increases. However, only 36% of employees said they felt this.

A company culture that supports an experience-driven mindset understands the intrinsic connection between what it does internally for employees and how that translates into the experience of its customers. Airbnb, for example, hired the first employee experience manager at a major U.S. company in 2013. Culture is simply a shared way of doing something with passion, CEO Brian Chesky wrote at the time in a Medium post titled Don’t fuck the culture. The stronger the culture, the fewer business processes a company needs. When the culture is strong, you can trust everyone to do the right thing.

Alignment is a major part of this culture, starting before employees even join Airbnb. The company carries out two distinct activities core values ​​talks managed by team members outside of the recruiting function so they can assess cultural fit independent of specific job posting needs.

4. Recognize success.

As an activist and philanthropist Lynne Twist observed, what you appreciate appreciates. Recognition can be a cost-effective way to boost employee engagement, which has a positive impact on loyalty, retention and productivity. Workers who believe their success will be recognized are 2.7 times more likely to be highly engaged than its peers who don’t, according to employee engagement firm Quantum Workplace.

Praise is not the sum total of gratitude, of course. It also involves identifying and cultivating potential, giving employees the skills to grow. Unilever, for example, has created an organization-wide leadership development program. In leadership development workshops, employees create personalized plans for future adjustment, each focused on a goal that is both important to the individual and aligned with company goals. The result? Ninety-two percent of those who attended a workshop said their work inspired them to go the extra mile, while only 33% of those who did not attend felt the same way.

5. Seamless technology to reduce daily employee friction

Too often, leaders throw technology at problems as a way to fix business performance, productivity, and costs, but pay too little attention to how it fits into the rest of the business. organization’s infrastructure, existing processes and people workflows. As engineer and management consultant W. Edwards Deming said nearly 40 years ago, 85% of the reasons for failure are deficiencies in systems and processes rather than the employee. The role of management is to change the process rather than nagging individuals to do better.

A common complaint from employees is the sheer volume of applications they must navigate to do their jobs. Companies use an average more than 1,000 different applications, of which only 29% are integrated (that is, communicate with each other).

Technology is not an end in itself but a tool to increase productivity and reduce effort. And yet, our research shows that technology is one of the worst rated dimensions of the employee experience: less than one in three employees said their company’s technology worked effectively, and less than one in four said to be equipped with seamless technology. Even the C-suite understands this: only 52% of executives said their company provides its employees with technology that works effectively.

Can you imagine asking your customers to switch between multiple tabs just to place an order with you? Most companies probably aren’t working hard to reduce this kind of friction for customers. Yet this is what we ask our employees every day when the systems they use are not integrated. The result is reduced satisfaction and a terrible employee experience. We need to ensure that the customer experience and the employee experience benefit from the same resources. Saving customers’ time pays off with little or no gain if you transfer that effort to your employees.

Revitalize the employee experience

Covid-19 and the Great Resignation have prompted workers to reassess their priorities and empowered them. This has prompted companies to relearn what was once a given: that their most valuable resource is their people.

What started as a wake-up call about how leaders can save their company from a talent drain can also be an opportunity for growth and competitiveness, but only if they learn to balance their customers’ experiences. with those of their employees focusing on trust, C-suite accountability, alignment, recognition and technology.

These five elements are linked. Each builds on the others to establish a stronger employee experience and unlock new value. Happy workers make happy customers, and managing the connection between the two will also make managers and investors happy.