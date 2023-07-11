Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday July 11
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Waiting Game
US stock markets got off to a good start this week. On Monday, all three major indexes ended higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting gains. Investors will be a little on edge on Tuesday as they await fresh inflation data ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting later this month. Wednesday brings the closely watched Consumer Price Index reading for June, while headline inflation data is released on Thursday. Earnings season also kicks off this week. PepsiCo And Delta Airlines report on Thursday, while JP Morgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo And UnitedHealth go Friday morning. Follow live market updates.
2. NATO ready to grow again
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan (left) and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson shake hands in front of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before their meeting, on the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 10, 2023 .
yves herman | AFP | Getty Images
The NATO alliance is about to get even stronger. Turkey on Monday dropped its opposition to Sweden joining the group, paving the way for the Nordic country to join. Sweden’s admission will follow that of Finland, which officially joined earlier this year. NATO’s growth is a direct reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has often criticized the organization as a threat to his country. As NATO leaders meet this week in the former Soviet nation of Lithuania, fighting continues in Ukraine, with more than 300 Russian airstrikes in recent days. Follow live war updates.
3. HCA Healthcare suffers a data breach
Krisanapong Detraphiphat | time | Getty Images
Hackers stole millions of patient data from a hospital giant Health HCA and displayed information for sale online. The breach affects patients in more than 20 states, including Florida and Texas. “This may be one of the biggest health care breaches of the year and one of the biggest of all time,” analyst Brett Callow told CNBC. It does not appear that the hackers took any critical medical records. Still, Callow said the authors claimed to have emails containing patient-related medical information.
4. Apple jumps on WeChat
Customers buy new iPhones at an iPhone store in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong province, April 5, 2023.
CFOTO | Edition of the future | Getty Images
Apple has its sights set on India’s growing economy, but is also not giving up on the huge Chinese market. The tech giant launched an online store on Tencent’s WeChat, China’s largest messaging platform, on Tuesday. It has 1.2 billion users, who depend on it for communication as well as making travel arrangements and paying bills. China remains a strong market for Apple. Even though smartphone sales fell on a year-on-year basis during the first quarter in the country, iPhone sales were up 6% year-over-year, according to Counterpoint Research.
5. The PGA Tour defends the LIV Golf deal
The PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California.
Bin Jared | PGA Tour | Getty Images
The PGA Tour will make the case for its deal with Saudi-backed LIV Golf on Tuesday at a Senate hearing. Tour chief operating officer Ron Price is set to argue that the deal, which would consolidate the organizations business into a new subsidiary, should not be considered a merger. Meanwhile, the Saudi Public Investment Fund will be a minority investor without a majority stake, according to Price. The PGA Tour announced the merger with few details in early June. Nonetheless, it sparked a wave of outrage among golfers, fans and lawmakers, who criticized the kingdom’s record of human rights abuses and its links to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the bombings. September 11 terrorists.
CNBC’s Sarah Min, Natasha Turak, Lee Ying Shan, Rohan Goswami, Arjun Kharpal and Lillian Rizzo contributed to this report.
