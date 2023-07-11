Business
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ahead of this week’s inflation report
NEW YORK (AP) Stocks rise Tuesday as Wall Street awaits updates later in the week on inflation and corporate earnings.
The S&P 500 was up 0.3% at midday and appears to be on track for another quiet day after a lackluster Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141 points, or 0.4%, to 34,085 as of 11 a.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%.
Salesforce helped support the indexes after climbing 3.3%. The company said it was raising list prices for products by an average of 9%. Amazon was also pushing higher in the market, up 1.2% on the first day of the annual Prime Day sales event it created. Activision Blizzard jumped 5% after a judge refused to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion takeover of the video game maker.
The main event of the week will arrive on Wednesday, when the US government will deliver the latest consumer-level inflation update. Economists expect a further slowdown, with prices 3.1% higher in June than a year earlier, down from inflation of 4% in May and just above 9% the last summer.
The hope on Wall Street is that a continued slowdown in inflation will soon convince the Federal Reserve to halt its interest rate hikes. High rates helped lower inflation, but they also caused cracks in banking, manufacturing and other sectors, while depressing the prices of stocks and other investments.
Later in the week, companies will start telling investors about their spring earnings, and expectations are largely bleak. Analysts predict the biggest drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the pandemic crushed the global economy in the spring of 2020.
This next reporting season could mark the trough in the decline in corporate earnings, according to Bank of America strategists. They point to some resilient trends in the economy, as well as the number of companies offering future earnings forecasts that exceed analysts’ expectations.
We expect companies to look more bullish than in previous quarters, strategists including Ohsung Kwon wrote in a BofA Global Research report. Companies will likely highlight the process of bottoming out trading conditions and building momentum throughout the quarter and into July.
Due to the low bar set for businesses for spring, they may be able to get through without too much heroism.
WD-40 jumped 19.4% after reporting a return to revenue growth in the three months ending May, following two straight quarters of flat or declining sales. It reported stronger earnings and revenue growth than analysts expected, and said it was sticking to its full-year sales and earnings guidance.
On the losing side of Wall Street were several cruise lines, which lost momentum after a torrid start to the year. Carnival fell 2.3% and Royal Caribbean 2.2%. Both, however, are still up over 100% for the year so far.
Bank of America oscillated between losses and gains after regulators ordered it to refund $100 million to customers. It rose 0.7% after regulators said it doubled fees, withheld credit card rewards and opened accounts without customers’ knowledge.
In the bond market, Treasury yields held relatively steady after rising last week on expectations that the Fed would keep interest rates higher for longer in its campaign to tame inflation.
The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 3.98% from 4.00% late Monday. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other loans.
The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, edged up to 4.88% from 4.86%.
In foreign markets, most stock indexes rose. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1%, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.7% and France’s CAC 40 rose 1%.
Shares in London fell 0.1% after a report showed wages in the UK were rising at a record pace amid stubbornly high inflation. This reinforces central bank expectations to continue raising interest rates.
___
AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kron4.com/news/business/ap-business/ap-stock-market-today-asian-shares-rise-ahead-of-a-us-inflation-update-on-hopes-for-easing-rate-hikes/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- From OMG 2 to Adipurush to Kerala Story: Bollywood movies that have courted controversy lately
- More money needed to protect Test cricket, grow women’s game and reduce inequality – MCC
- Margot Robbies is on an amazing mission to dress exactly like Barbie and the dolls that inspired her
- Stock market today: Wall Street gains ahead of this week’s inflation report
- Advocates of Google, Facebook, and Big Tech bullying tactics
- Xi Jinping pledges to deepen partnership with Russia in meeting with parliament leader
- Gal Luft’s ties to a member of Donald Trump’s team revealed in the indictment
- What to expect from PM Modis’ visit to France
- Emagine Batavia will host the opening screening of the Super EMX auditorium
- Worried about AI?Innovation experts explore the future of work at News24’s upcoming Joburg Summit
- Pak Election Commission charges NBW against Imran Khan in contempt case
- How a Joyride inspired Bob Seger’s “Hollywood Nights”