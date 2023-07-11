Wall Street gains ahead of this week’s inflation report – WANE 15

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks rise Tuesday as Wall Street awaits updates later in the week on inflation and corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% at midday and appears to be on track for another quiet day after a lackluster Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141 points, or 0.4%, to 34,085 as of 11 a.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%.

Salesforce helped support the indexes after climbing 3.3%. The company said it was raising list prices for products by an average of 9%. Amazon was also pushing higher in the market, up 1.2% on the first day of the annual Prime Day sales event it created. Activision Blizzard jumped 5% after a judge refused to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion takeover of the video game maker.

The main event of the week will arrive on Wednesday, when the US government will deliver the latest consumer-level inflation update. Economists expect a further slowdown, with prices 3.1% higher in June than a year earlier, down from inflation of 4% in May and just above 9% the last summer.

The hope on Wall Street is that a continued slowdown in inflation will soon convince the Federal Reserve to halt its interest rate hikes. High rates helped lower inflation, but they also caused cracks in banking, manufacturing and other sectors, while depressing the prices of stocks and other investments.

Later in the week, companies will start telling investors about their spring earnings, and expectations are largely bleak. Analysts predict the biggest drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the pandemic crushed the global economy in the spring of 2020.

This next reporting season could mark the trough in the decline in corporate earnings, according to Bank of America strategists. They point to some resilient trends in the economy, as well as the number of companies offering future earnings forecasts that exceed analysts’ expectations.

We expect companies to look more bullish than in previous quarters, strategists including Ohsung Kwon wrote in a BofA Global Research report. Companies will likely highlight the process of bottoming out trading conditions and building momentum throughout the quarter and into July.

Due to the low bar set for businesses for spring, they may be able to get through without too much heroism.

WD-40 jumped 19.4% after reporting a return to revenue growth in the three months ending May, following two straight quarters of flat or declining sales. It reported stronger earnings and revenue growth than analysts expected, and said it was sticking to its full-year sales and earnings guidance.

On the losing side of Wall Street were several cruise lines, which lost momentum after a torrid start to the year. Carnival fell 2.3% and Royal Caribbean 2.2%. Both, however, are still up over 100% for the year so far.

Bank of America oscillated between losses and gains after regulators ordered it to refund $100 million to customers. It rose 0.7% after regulators said it doubled fees, withheld credit card rewards and opened accounts without customers’ knowledge.

In the bond market, Treasury yields held relatively steady after rising last week on expectations that the Fed would keep interest rates higher for longer in its campaign to tame inflation.

The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 3.98% from 4.00% late Monday. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, edged up to 4.88% from 4.86%.

In foreign markets, most stock indexes rose. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1%, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.7% and France’s CAC 40 rose 1%.

Shares in London fell 0.1% after a report showed wages in the UK were rising at a record pace amid stubbornly high inflation. This reinforces central bank expectations to continue raising interest rates.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.