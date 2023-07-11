Stocks rise, dollar plunges ahead of US inflation data

- Global stocks rise ahead of US inflation report
July 11 (Reuters) – Global stocks rose and the dollar was little changed on Tuesday, on the eve of U.S. inflation data that could justify a quicker end to Federal Reserve rate hikes, while the prospect that China’s support for growth helped lift oil and other commodities.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.45%, to 34,098.63, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.24%, to 4,420.13 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) has changed little.
The MSCI All-World Index (.MIWD00000PUS) rose 0.53%, driven by gains in European equities, with the STOXX 600 (.STOXX) up around 0.7%.
Investors digested comments Monday from several Federal Reserve officials who said the level of inflation warranted further rate hikes, but that the central bank is nearing the end of its current monetary policy tightening cycle.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the consumer price index to have risen 3.1% in June, after rising 4% in May (USCPNY=ECI). This would be the lowest reading since March 2021. The base rate is expected to have fallen for a third month to 5% from 5.3%, but this is more than double the Fed’s 2% target .
Last week’s jobs report showed far fewer workers than expected were added to nonfarm payrolls last month, triggering the selloff in US dollars, but not doing much. something to change rate expectations.
“Movements (in the market), especially between the jobs report and inflation when they’re so close, I take with a relative pinch of salt,” said OANDA market strategist Craig Erlam. .
“There’s a huge eye on tomorrow’s inflation data – it’s coming too late in the day for the July meeting. This upside is basically sealed and it would take something fairly weak on the inflation side to change that,” he said.
Second-quarter results will also be watched this week with results expected from some of Wall Street’s biggest institutions, including JPMorgan (JPM.N), Citigroup (CN) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N).
Analysts expect profits to have fallen 6.4% in the second quarter year-on-year, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
DOLLAR DOWN
The dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of others, fell 10 basis points on the day (.DXY) to its lowest level in two months, in line with a decline in US Treasury yields.
Currency strategists at Brown Brothers Harriman wrote in a note Tuesday that, despite recent pressures, “the fundamental story continues to favor the dollar…and markets still see significant risks of a second Fed hike this year.” .
Yields on longer-term U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday as investors awaited inflation data on Wednesday for further clues about easing price pressures and whether the Federal Reserve is closer to an end of its rate hike cycle.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell 1.6 basis points to 3.990%, after falling below 4% the previous day.
“While there is growing evidence of near-term disinflationary trends, questions remain about whether inflation will persist at uncomfortably high levels over the medium term,” said Deutsche Strategist Jim Reid. Bank.
GOODS
The prospect of a boost to the wider Chinese economy has helped push up the price of crude oil and other industrial raw materials such as copper and iron ore.
Chinese regulators on Monday extended some policies in a rescue package introduced in November to bolster liquidity in the real estate sector.
Brent crude, which has struggled to break away from 18-month lows, was at $79.34, up 2.12% on the day. U.S. crude rose 2.41% to $74.75 a barrel. Traders weighed supply cuts by the world’s biggest oil exporters and expectations of higher demand in the developing world in the second half of 2023 against a lackluster global economic outlook.
Gold prices hit a nearly three-week high. Spot gold added 0.36% to $1,931.67 an ounce.
Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Amanda Cooper in London. Additional reporting by Julie Zhu in Hong Kong. Editing by Christina Fincher and Barbara Lewis
