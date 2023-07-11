TTX chooses Charlotte for the move of its headquarters





CHARLOTTE, NC (July 11, 2023) – TTX, a rail car pooling company owned by the nation’s major rail carriers, has chosen Charlotte for its new headquarters. The company will invest at least $13.8 million and create 150 new jobs in the central business district. “We believe Charlotte presents a unique opportunity for TTX that offers strategic partnerships to strengthen our business,” said Thomas F. Wells, President and CEO of TTX Company. “Our company is well positioned to provide strong train and freight car management services from the Charlotte metro area. As such, we are excited to partner with local innovators, business leaders and academic institutions to create value for the North American rail industry and the local economy. . We also look forward to welcoming new local talent to join our existing workforce to continue to drive our long-term success. TTX is a railcar pooling company founded as Trailer Train in 1955 by the Pennsylvania Railroad. TTX’s fleet of more than 170,000 reliable, right-sized, low-cost railcars serves North American railroads and global freight needs. TTX helps railroads meet their customers’ needs by providing well-maintained cars in an efficient, shared environment, investing $6 billion in additional cars in the past 10 years alone. TTX has a full engineering and design team to look after its large and varied fleet with maintenance operations at network terminals. In addition to this vital role as a railcar pool operator, TTX invests in and operates sophisticated industry technology solutions, and these solutions improve the quality and timeliness of financial and operational information for the management of its business. Additionally, TTX is a recognized innovator in engineering design and railcar component engineering. “Named the nation’s No. 1 state to do business for the second year in a row, our quality of life, infrastructure, and talented, educated workforce lets businesses know they will find success in North Carolina. said Governor Cooper. “Charlotte’s stellar reputation as a place to do business means that TTX’s decision to move its headquarters to the Queen City comes as no surprise.” “We are thrilled to welcome our new headquarters to Charlotte,” said Mayor Vi Lyles. “We are grateful that TTX is investing in Charlotte, and we appreciate their commitment to safety and sustainability. Companies like TTX are further proof that Charlotte’s local economy is strong and getting stronger every day. TTX’s distinctive model, heritage and mission inspires them to plan decades ahead, giving them a long-term perspective that guides their approach to environmental, social and governance factors. Safety, service and sustainability are part of their DNA. Rail is by far the most efficient way to transport goods over land. TTX’s car pools and management of other industry pools help rail move more efficiently by reducing the total number of cars needed, minimizing empty car miles and making supply chains more durable. The materials program emphasizes the reuse and remanufacturing of parts and raw materials, helping to lessen the environmental footprint. “TTX’s decision to relocate further strengthens Mecklenburg County’s position as a major logistics hub. We continue to be successful in attracting companies like TTX because of our community strengths and large pool of highly skilled workers. We salute their monetary investment as well as the 150 new well-paying jobs they are bringing to the area and look forward to a partnership that benefits the entire community,” said the chairman of the Board of County Commissioners. of Mecklenburg, George Dunlap. This project was a collaborative effort between the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the North Carolina Economic Development Partnership, the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Charlotte Center City Partners and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Over the past twelve months, the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have collaborated on economic development projects, including relocations and expansions of ACC, Solve Industrial Motion Group, Albemarle Corporation and alpitronics Americas LLC. With today’s announcement from TTX, the city and county have helped bring in more than $312 million in capital investment and 800 new jobs.

