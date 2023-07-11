New York State Announces Available Programs to Help Low-Income Families and Veterans Access Healthy Foods





New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced that several programs are available to help low-income families, veterans, military personnel, and seniors purchase fresh, healthy foods at local farmers’ markets through the department’s Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) and the FreshConnect Checks program. New York State has more than 700 farmers’ markets, farm stands and mobile markets participating in the FMNP and FreshConnect Checks programs, providing healthy, homegrown food to communities across the state. New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said“Every New Yorker deserves access to local, farm-fresh foods that keep them healthy and feel great. Here in New York, we are fortunate to be home to some of the best growers and producers in the world. countries, and farmers’ markets are essential tools that directly connect producers to consumers, improve our local food supply chain, and strengthen New York’s agricultural industry. We want to make sure everyone who is eligible know they can take advantage of programs like our FreshConnect Checks and Farmers Market Nutrition Program to buy healthy, delicious, local food.” New York State Office of Aging Director Greg Olsen said“NYSOFA is proud to partner with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets to support the nutritional health of seniors as well as the health of our agricultural economy. The Farmers Market Nutrition Program is extremely popular and provides seniors with fresh produce grown right in their community, providing many nutritional benefits to help prevent disease, improve brain health, maintain energy, and much more. Farmers markets also offer a important place where people can hang out, see their neighbors and interact to overcome social isolation. To find out if you are eligible for this program, contact your local seniors office by contacting NY Connects at 1-800-342-9871. THE Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) promotes local producers by increasing their sales at farmers’ markets and farm stands and fosters healthy communities through the consumption of locally grown foods. Eligible consumers receive coupons to use for fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets, farm stands and mobile markets across New York State. If you are a low-income senior (age 60 or older) or a WIC-registered person living in New York State, you may be eligible to receive coupons. Seniors should contact their local county Office for the elderly for more information on where to receive Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) coupons. WIC registrants can contact their WIC Clinic to ask how they can get coupons. Earlier this year, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new initiative to double the purchasing power of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients at New York State Farmers Markets. enables families in need to buy healthier foods, including fresh produce, dairy and meat. This new initiative is part of the long-standing FreshConnectChecks program, which is administered by the Ministry. It helps expand access to fresh food in underserved communities, improve the diets of people in these communities, and foster economic development by supporting local producers. allowing the purchase of dairy products, meats, etc. in addition to buying fruits and vegetables, the FreshConnectChecks program supports even more growers in New York State. About New York State Farmers Markets Farmers’ markets fill a critical gap in New York’s local food supply chains by improving access to and encouraging consumption of locally grown foods and supporting direct transactions between farmers and consumers. Farmers’ markets, on-farm stands and mobile markets are essential components of a healthy food system. Today, New York has more than 400 farmers’ markets, 250 farm stands and 10 mobile market operators. They provide outlets for agricultural producers to meet growing consumer demand for a variety of fresh, affordable and convenient produce grown right on the farm. New York State, through the Department of Agriculture and Markets, Department of Health, Office of Aging, and Office of Temporary Disability Assistance, operates several programs that help families low-income people, including those enrolled in WIC and SNAP, seniors and veterans to access fresh, healthy food at participating markets. To learn more about the ministry’s farmers’ market programs or to find a market near you, visithttps://agriculture.ny.gov/farmersmarkets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://agriculture.ny.gov/news/new-york-state-announces-programs-available-help-low-income-families-and-veterans-access The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos