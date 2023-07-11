Cannes Lions: testimonials from six marketing directors

There was a lot to celebrate at this years Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, 70 years of marketing excellence for a start.

It was also a fantastic year for Unilever. Our marketing teams from across the globe brought home a total of 28 Lions, our strongest performance in over a decade.

We ranked No. 2 in the Cannes Advertising awards, with six Gold Lions, seven Silver and 14 Bronze and not forgetting Doves fantastic Grand Prix prize for its #TurnYourBack campaign, challenging the impact of social filters on self-esteem. We were also shortlisted 58 times.

As the dust settles and our global chief marketing officers return to the frontline, we asked six of them to reflect on the trends that shaped this years campaigns, whats to come and the takeaways they plan to put into action.

Robbert de Vreede, Global CMO, Nutrition

What trends/changes in creative approach have stood out this year?

Target marketing is gaining momentum and is much more creative. There has also been an explosion of shortlists and winners from brands embracing social media and using influencers and smart data to inspire people to take action.

What trends will shape marketing in the coming year?

Purpose will become more dominant, even conflicting, in today’s polarized world. There will be greater convergence with retail media, the rise of new media channels (eg streaming services like Netflix and Disney) and more creators joining in the fun.

What is your key takeaway from this year?

Creativity has no limits. We need to step up and use that to build an emotional connection, stand out in the culture, and make our brands easy to buy. Then our brands can really become essential.

Alessandro Manfredi, Global CMO, Dove

What’s the best thing about the festival?

It was a great honor to see Dove take second place in terms of the number of awards won during the festival. Silver Lions and seven Bronze Lions with a Glass Lion. The victories testify to our faith in the power of creativity.

What trends/changes in creative approach have stood out this year?

The critical importance of saying the Other in engagement. To ensure that brands and products are loved and approved by those whose voice counts today, that is to say: the experts, the creators, the influencers those in whom we trust.

What trends will shape marketing in the coming year?

The value of investing in long-term relationships with creators and influencers. As marketers, we need to connect personally with our partners and give them a seat at the table. We also need to have the courage to let them use their creativity and power to authentically connect with their audience on our brand message.

What is your key takeaway from this year?

The unique ability of influencers and creators to help build brand trust. They can be amazing creative partners for engaging consumers. It’s important to embrace this phenomenon by building communities of influencers and creators who share your brand’s belief system.

Priya Nair, Global Marketing Director, Beauty and Wellness

What’s the best thing about the festival?

The incredible diversity of work that was in the mix for health and wellness Lions. The category covered work from makeup to pharmaceuticals across all mediums and channels and it was inspiring to see.

What trends/changes in creative approach have stood out this year?

Entertainment and advertising work side by side, ensuring people want to watch ads they might otherwise overlook.

What trends will shape marketing in the coming year?

More and more, we will see brands using the latest technologies to advance diversity and inclusion in product offerings. Vaseline’s See My Skin campaign is an example of how to address the lack of diversity in images that dermatologists use for diagnoses. This is just one example of how smart technology combined with great creativity can generate positive results for different groups.

What is your key takeaway from this year?

Marketing has made good progress in terms of diversity and inclusion, but it’s still a work in progress. Engagement can help us understand the unmet needs of the communities we seek to reach, but brands need to make sure they are integrating this information authentically.

Samir Singh, Global CMO, Personal Care

What’s the best thing about the festival?

Creativity and breaking power. The best brands are the ones that disrupt themselves before being disrupted by others, and that thinking has a big part to play in the life of a CMO.

What trends/changes in creative approach have stood out this year?

The growth of the creator economy. We have iconic brands. People increasingly trust what others say about our brands far more than what we say about them, and we need to make that a bigger part of how we interact with consumers.

What trends will shape marketing in the coming year?

Authentic exchanges of value between brands and creators. This will see brands bring real value to the lives of creators and what their followers want. They can even go so far as to build human and lasting rather than transactional relationships with them.

What is your key takeaway from this year?

A Nielsen study shows that 47% of a campaign’s ROI comes from creative quality. You need to make your work compelling i.e. distinctive, memorable and follow through, and when rooted in purpose and done with consistency, it creates great brands that stand the test of time. .

Julien Barraux, Global CMO, Ice Cream

What’s the best thing about the festival?

See a selection of the best marketing work from around the world and the opportunity to meet media and technology partners to define how to work better together.

What trends/changes in creative approach have stood out this year?

The use of new technologies (generative AI, big data, etc.) and ever-changing media channels like TikTok.

What trends will shape marketing in the coming year?

It was refreshing to hear opinion leaders say that humor/fun is once again becoming very important to stand out in the culture.

What is your key takeaway from this year?

Keep using happiness and humor. This is particularly relevant for the Ice Cream category. We shouldn’t take ourselves too seriously.

Eduardo Awada Campanella, Global CMO, Homecare

What’s the best thing about the festival?

For me, it was an opportunity to introduce our new content partnership with TikTok for the #CleanTok community to marketers around the world.

What trends/changes in creative approach have stood out this year?

More campaigns harnessing the power of influencers to engage passionate, socially-focused communities with brands.

What trends will shape marketing in the coming year?

Intelligent data and insights used to grow audiences.

What is your key takeaway from this year?

How the breadth and diversity of a trend can become a platform for an entire category of global marketing.