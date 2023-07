Wall Street gets late lead on inflation data; Activision Blizzard jumps – NBC4 WCMH-TV

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks rose on Tuesday as Wall Street braced for an upcoming inflation update that will hopefully show a smaller rise in pain for everyone.

The S&P 500 rose 29.73, or 0.7%, to 4,439.26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 317.02 points, or 0.9%, to 34,261.42, and the Nasdaq composite added 75.22, or 0.5%, to 13,760.70.

Activision Blizzard jumped 10% in one of the biggest gains in the market after a judge ruled Microsoft could go ahead with its $69 billion takeover of the video game maker. Salesforce was the biggest driving force behind the Dow after climbing 3.9% on announced price increases for its products. Amazon also pushed the market higher and rose 1.3% on the first day of its annual Prime Day sales event.

Much of Wall Street’s gains for the day came late in the session, with about a third of the S&P 500’s rise over the past 20 minutes. The main event of the week will arrive on Wednesday, when the US government will deliver the latest consumer-level inflation update. Economists expect a further slowdown, with prices 3.1% higher in June than a year earlier, down from inflation of 4% in May and just above 9% the last summer.

The hope on Wall Street is that a continued slowdown in inflation will soon convince the Federal Reserve to halt its interest rate hikes. High rates have helped lower inflation, but they have also caused cracks in banking, manufacturing and other sectors while hurting stock prices and other investments.

Later in the week, companies will start telling investors about their spring earnings, and expectations are largely bleak. Analysts predict the biggest drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the pandemic crushed the global economy in the spring of 2020.

This next reporting season could mark the trough in the decline in corporate earnings, according to Bank of America strategists. They point to some resilient trends in the economy, as well as the number of companies offering future earnings forecasts that exceed analysts’ expectations.

We expect companies to look more bullish than in previous quarters, strategists including Ohsung Kwon wrote in a BofA Global Research report. Companies will likely highlight the process of bottoming out trading conditions and building momentum throughout the quarter and into July.

Due to the low bar set for businesses for spring, they may be able to get through without too much heroism.

WD-40 jumped 18.5% after saying its revenue rose in the three months to May, following two straight quarters of flat or declining sales. It reported stronger earnings and revenue growth than analysts had expected, and stuck to its full-year sales and earnings guidance.

On the losing side of Wall Street were several cruise lines, which lost momentum after a torrid start to the year. Carnival fell 2.1% and Royal Caribbean 1.9%. Both, however, are still up over 100% for the year so far.

Bank of America oscillated between losses and gains after regulators ordered it to pay $250 million in refunds and fines to customers. It ended with a 1.3% gain after regulators said it doubled fees, withheld credit card rewards and opened accounts without customers’ knowledge.

In the bond market, Treasury yields were mixed after rising last week on expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer in its campaign to tame inflation.

The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 3.97% from 4.00% late Monday. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, edged up to 4.88% from 4.86%.

In foreign markets, most stock indexes rose. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1%, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.7% and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.1%.

Shares in London rose 0.1% after a report showed wages in the UK were rising at a record pace amid stubbornly high inflation. This reinforces central bank expectations to continue raising interest rates.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.