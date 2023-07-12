Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,878.56, up 56.11): Toronto Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finance. Up 43 cents, or 0.53%, to $81.46 on 11.5 million shares. Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 28 cents, or 9.27%, to $3.30 on 9.3 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up $1.03, or 1.39%, to $75.42 on 8.8 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: GIC). Energy. Up 26 cents, or 2.82%, to $9.47 on 7.5 million shares. Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED). Health care. Up 10 cents, or 15.87%, to 73 cents on 7.2 million shares. Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Finance. Down 27 cents, or 5.17%, to $4.95 on 6.0 million shares. Companies in the news: Nutrien Ltd. (TSX: NTR). Agriculture. Up 86 cents, or 1.09%, to $79.71. Nutrien Ltd. said it cut output at its Cory potash mine due to the Port of Vancouver workers’ strike, which is also raising concerns among businesses across the country. The fertilizer producer said on Tuesday that the strike resulted in the loss of export capacity through Canpotex’s Neptune terminal. It says if the work stoppage continues, it could affect production at its other potash mines in Saskatchewan. Nutrien chief executive Ken Seitz urged both parties to the dispute to reach a speedy resolution. Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 57 cents, or 0.46%, to $125.84. The federal government is giving Canadians more time to submit their thoughts on Royal Bank of Canada’s deal to buy HSBC Bank Canada. Ottawa extended the comment period by 15 days until July 21 after technical difficulties prevented the Department of Finance from receiving the content of some emailed submissions. He said the technical issues have been resolved. RBC announced a deal in November 2022 to buy HSBC Bank Canada for $13.5 billion in cash. The Competition Bureau and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions are also reviewing the transaction, which requires the approval of the Minister of Finance. MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY). Restaurants. Up $2.64, or 4.30%, to $64.00. MTY Food Group Inc. said its second-quarter profit rose from a year ago as acquisitions helped boost revenue. The franchiser and restaurant operator said its net income attributable to owners was $30.4 million or $1.24 per diluted share for the quarter ended May 31, compared with $28.6 million or $1. $.17 per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter was $305.2 million, compared to $162.5 million in the same quarter last year. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on July 11, 2023. The Canadian Press

