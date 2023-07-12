Federal and Provincial Governments Officially Open New Affordable Homes in Happy Valley-Goose Bay





The following is distributed at the request of the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation: The Honorable Paul Pike, Minister responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, and Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and ‘Inclusion, today announced the official opening of four new homes at 30 Mesher Street in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. At the announcement, Minister Pike and MP Jones were joined by Perry Trimper, MPP for Lake Melville. Total funding for the new development is approximately $787,000 in cost-shared federal and provincial funding, under the Canada-Newfoundland-Labrador Bilateral Housing Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. accommodation. Built by Churchill Construction Ltd., the four-unit building features two fully wheelchair accessible one-bedroom units on the ground floor and two one-bedroom units on the second floor. Ground-floor units include roll-in showers, roll-in kitchens, and step-free entrances. Universal design features are integrated throughout the property and include things like widened exterior and interior doorways and hallways, as well as door handles and lever taps. Energy efficiency and sustainability are also key elements in the design and construction of the building. Estimate

Today’s announcement is a great example of how we can work with our federal and municipal partners to increase the supply of safe, stable and affordable housing here in our province. Access to such housing is a key social determinant of health and promotes social and economic inclusiveness.

Honorable Paul Pike

Minister responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Working closely with partners, we are creating four affordable housing units for those who need it most across Labrador. Today’s announcement is a step forward in our ongoing efforts to achieve meaningful results and increased affordability for Canadians. This is just one of the many ways our government’s National Housing Strategy is ensuring that no one is left behind.

Honorable Ahmed Hussen

Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Access to housing is a human right and is essential to a sense of dignity, security and inclusion. This project is another example of what can be achieved when all levels of government work together. Through this collaboration with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the federal government is taking concrete action to help ensure that the most vulnerable people living in Labrador have safe and affordable housing that allows them to flourish.

Yvonne Jones

MP for Labrador I am pleased to see that the new four-unit building on Mesher Street is complete and ready for occupancy. Kudos to the federal government and the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation for advancing this project under the National Housing Strategy, and to Churchill Construction for their skills and construction expertise.

Honorable Lisa Dempster

Minister of Labrador Affairs

Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation The completion of this important project now represents the beginning of a new life for the four families who will occupy these units. I am delighted for the new tenants and would like to acknowledge the financial contribution of the provincial and federal governments and the quality work of Churchill Construction Ltd.

Perry trimmer

MHA for Lake Melville -30- Learn more

