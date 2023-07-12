ESG Highlights: 2022 Consolidated Report





We are proud to share our progress and commitment to social and environmental impacts in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the 2022 ESG Highlights Report. This document highlights the most significant topics and most important to the company’s sustainability efforts. We focus our report on three strategic pillars, which are: Environmental, building a green future As Telefnica, we are committed to providing digital solutions for the green transition: In 2022, our products and services helped customers avoid 81.7 million tonnes of CO emissions .

. We cooperate with our main suppliers and the telecommunications sector to reduce emissions in our value chain. Our Scope 3 emissions have decreased by 32% since 2016, and we are targeting a 56% reduction by 2030 compared to 2016.

We are a founding member of the European Green Digital Coalition promoting green solutions and transparent communication of environmental benefits.

promoting green solutions and transparent communication of environmental benefits. We are a CDP Supplier Engagement Manager and leading the Joint Alliance for CSR (JAC) Climate Change Task Force.

and leading the Joint Alliance for CSR (JAC) Climate Change Task Force. We have implemented a new Carbon reduction program and updated corporate instruction on low-carbon purchasing. Additionally, we are also striving to obtain 100% of our electricity from renewable energy by 2030, with 82% of our electricity consumption at our own facilities coming from renewable energy in 2022.

and updated corporate instruction on low-carbon purchasing. Additionally, we are also striving to obtain 100% of our electricity from renewable energy by 2030, with 82% of our electricity consumption at our own facilities coming from renewable energy in 2022. We have achieved an 87% reduction in energy consumption per unit of traffic (MWh/Pb) since 2015 and aim for a 90% reduction by 2025. Our strategy is focused on the circular economy, zero waste to landfill by 2030 and the application of eco-design criteria to new equipment. Social, helping communities thrive Promote digital inclusion through training, innovation and the safe use of technology: More than 1,305,715 people trained in digital skills in 2022.

Implementation of various programs for user privacy and security. Building sustainably trust with customers: Keeping our promises, providing user-friendly products and services.

Be proactive in providing essential information.

Outperform our competitors in Net Promoter Score in all countries. Telefnica had a substantial economic impact contributing $45,978 million to GDP and contributing $7.7 billion in taxes. We have created 9.8 jobs per employee, favoring local suppliers for more than 83% of our purchases. Respect and promote fundamental human rights by implementing a strong human rights due diligence process: Aim to assess 100% of potential high-risk suppliers via external assessment by 2024.

Mandatory human rights training for all Telefnica employees.

Anonymous complaint/redress mechanism through our concern and whistleblower channel. Promote inclusive internet access and digital services always contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Contributions to the Universal Service Fund in Spain and Latin America to expand connectivity.

Work with device manufacturers to improve usability for people with disabilities.

Achieve 94% rural 4G coverage and 85% 5G coverage by 2022. Governance, leading by example As Telefnica, we maintain strict levels of governance oversight through policies, staff and programs, leading by example in areas such as corporate governance, ethics-based culture, data privacy, security and cybersecurity, and managing a responsible supply chain. Our mission is to make safety more humane and build trust. At the heart of our business is maintaining the highest security standards. We registered 126,948 participants in our data protection and cybersecurity trainings in 2022.

Our ambitious goal is to include security requirements in 95% of supplier tenders and contracts by 2025.

International standards, including ISO 27001 and NIST, are the foundation of our security systems. We appreciate data privacy and empowering our customers by giving them access and control over their personal data. To minimize risk and build digital trust, we have strong internal controls in place.

In 2022, we spent 119,639 hours on data protection and cybersecurity training, maintaining a clean record and no fines for data breaches impacting personal data. We watch our suppliers as collaborators in our journey towards a sustainable economy and take ESG issues seriously. Our supply chain strategy is centered on risk management and engagement.

In 2022, we assessed 72% of high-risk suppliers for sustainability, with the goal of assessing 100% by 2024.

We insist that major suppliers set emission reduction targets that are validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. Our impact report is available online for more details, you can see it in the link below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telefonica.com/en/communication-room/reports/esg-highlights-2022-consolidated-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos