Low carbon hydrogen – Environment





A vector of energy and opportunities to decarbonize our activities.

The need to decarbonize economies shines the spotlight on the use of hydrogen as a new energy vector. Construction, energy and concessions: all of the Group’s major activities are involved and engaged at the different stages of the hydrogen value chain: production, storage, distribution and use. To contribute to the development of the sector and encourage innovation, VINCI has joined forces with several international partners to launch in 2021 the largest investment fund dedicated to low-carbon hydrogen.

At Leonard, VINCI’s foresight and innovation platform, a think tank is studying the prospects offered by this new green gold.

What is Hydrogen? Hydrogen (H) is the most abundant atom in the universe, but it is almost never found in pure form – alone. It is always combined with other chemical elements like in water (H 2 O), in hydrocarbons (C X H there ) or in living organisms. Extracting hydrogen from these primary resources requires energy. Currently, most of the world’s hydrogen is produced from fossil fuels, which release carbon into the atmosphere: this is called gray hydrogen. Hydrogen is now used in many industries: refining, metallurgy, glass, electronics, textiles, fertilizers, but also in aeronautics… And the subject is not new to VINCI! Through Cegelec Space (VINCI Energies), historical partner of the Kourou space base in French Guiana, the Group has more than 50 years of experience in fluid systems related to hydrogen, the fuel used for Ariane rockets. . More … than 90 million tons of hydrogen are produced per year, of which more than 95% from high-carbon processes. 1,300 million tonnes is the global production of hydrogen estimated for 2050 by Bloomberg.

Hydrogen: the missing link in the energy transition? In order to achieve the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement and keeping global warming below two degrees Celsius, it is necessary to get away from the fossil fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas. This involves finding alternative solutions. These include: renewable energies – solar and wind in the lead. Although they are growing rapidly, their intermittent nature does not allow all of the world’s energy needs to be met.. Hydrogen could help overcome this problem. Alongside established energies such as nuclear, it is one of the most promising candidates to complete this missing link in the energy transition. Everyone is now aware of the revolution represented by hydrogen. Its development is accelerating and we feel that things are falling into place,

says Xavier Huillard, Chairman and CEO of VINCI. Hydrogen has many advantages. First, it has the highest energy to mass ratio. In other words: one kilogram of hydrogen releases three times more energy than one kilogram of gasoline. In the form of dihydrogen (H ), it can be stored and transported like any other gas and can be used as a primary energy source when burned in boilers, engines and turbines – a combustion process that does not emit CO , but water vapour. It can also be used to power fuel cells to generate electricity or to provide energy storage solutions for wind and photovoltaic farms. It can also help form hydrocarbons by being combined with carbon (CO or CO ) and then be recovered from the atmosphere or from industrial fumes. These hydrocarbons are then considered low carbon, because they use carbon already emitted by other industries. However, the large-scale use of hydrogen requires the removal of significant financial, regulatory and technological barriers. The main challenge is to produce it in sufficient quantity and at a reasonable price using non-CO 2 – issuance process. Many governments have decided to make carbon-free hydrogen one of the cornerstones of their energy transition strategies. This is particularly the case in Europe, where the main economies are showing the continent’s desire to be a forerunner in the development of the sector. The strategy published by the European Commission in July 2020 aims to increase the share of hydrogen in the EU energy mix from the current 2% to 13-14% by 2050. VINCI player in the entire hydrogen value chain Production Under the umbrella of a new brand known as Hyfinity, VINCI Construction has brought together all the expertise needed for design-build projects for carbon-free hydrogen production units. It delivers turnkey projects to its customers, whether they are energy producers or large industrial companies. VINCI is a partner and shareholder of Genviacompany created in 2021 on the initiative of the CEA and Schlumberger, whose objective is to industrialize a promising high-temperature electrolyser technology. VINCI is also one of the 30 manufacturers who launched HyDeal Ambition in 2021. The objective is to prepare the European decarbonized hydrogen industry of tomorrow which will take over from the exploitation of fossil fuels. Storage, transport and distribution The Group has specialized subsidiaries such as Geostock , capable of offering carbon-free hydrogen storage solutions to industrialists, energy companies and governments. Currently, a quarter of the fossil fuels produced are stored permanently, in particular for the State’s strategic reserves. The storage of hydrogen in tanks or caves is a major challenge for the sector. Uses Thanks to its profile as an integrator, combining knowledge of industrial processes and expertise in large fluid and electrical systems, VINCI Energies is ideally positioned to support the industrial energy transition. On the roads, the upcoming arrival of hydrogen-powered vehicles poses a new challenge: refueling these vehicles at service areas. VINCI Autoroutes is multiplying projects for green hydrogen distribution stations. The aeronautics sector also relies on hydrogen to reduce its carbon footprint. Numerous experiments are underway in the airport infrastructures managed by VINCI Airports. At Lyon Saint Exupry airport, as part of a partnership with Airbus and Air Liquide, the teams are working on setting up carbon-free hydrogen facilities: initially in gaseous form to supply heavy goods vehicles (in the airport itself and connecting the airport to the city) into 2 tonnes of fuel per day by 2025; then later in liquid form to refuel future aircraft by 2035. In Japan, three hydrogen stations are already in service at the Kansai airports managed by VINCI Airports, including one that supplies the forklifts used for freight operations. In Chile, teams are studying the installation of a hydrogen fueling station to meet the future needs of the airport itself and the region at large.

