State hosts webinars on financial aid process | News, Sports, Jobs

HARRISBURG — Families with college-bound students, or those looking to further their education, will have the opportunity to learn more about the financial aid process.

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) is hosting two free statewide webinars this month.

These webinars aim to help college students and their families navigate the financial aid process and discuss the PHEAA – PA Forward Private Student Loan Program, which is the private student loan option based on the of Pennsylvania.

The webinars will be moderated by PHEAA representatives, Linda Pacewicz and Dan Wray, who specialize in financial aid. They will discuss how students and families can reap the benefits of using PA Forward Student Loans to cover tuition gaps that other aid did not cover.

“The PHEAA Board of Directors is pleased to provide students and their families with the

resources they need to get financial assistance,” said Senator Wayne Fontana, Chairman of the PHEAA Board of Directors. “By attending the webinars, they will not only receive important advice on financing their studies, but they will also be able to ask questions about their personal situation. By the end of the webinar, they should be ready to begin this critical chapter of their lives. »

The following webinars will take place:

Dive deep into

Cover the gap

This one-hour webinar explores the loan programs available to help cover funding cost gaps. Classes will take place on Tuesday July 11 at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday July 25 at noon.

Borrow to study — Which loan is right for me?

This one-hour webinar examines the borrowing options available to students and families and will discuss the pros and cons of each. Classes will take place on Thursday July 13 at noon and Tuesday July 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Register to attend one of the upcoming events using the registration link: pheaa.org/virtual.

The PA Forward Student Loan Program is a suite of private, Pennsylvania-based, borrower-friendly student loan products, allowing students and families to borrow up to the full cost of attendance with competitive interest rates. and a variety of upfront and refund benefits.

Additional benefits include no set-up or set-up fees, flexible repayment options, and bi-weekly payment options that can help pay off a loan sooner, saving borrowers even more money. interest money.

PHEAA is the program’s lender and manager, with a line of credit provided by the PA Treasury and a tax-exempt stipend from the PA Department of Economic Development (DCED), making the student loan program PA Forward Pennsylvania.

In May, PHEAA announced that 2023-24 interest rates will remain unchanged from the previous

academic year for PA Forward undergraduate, graduate and parent borrowers, despite a 5 percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve last year.

“Our PA Forward Student Loan Program is a lifeline for Pennsylvania students and families, especially during these tough economic times,” said James H. Steeley, president and CEO of PHEAA. “We are delighted to keep our interest rates the same as last year for the upcoming academic year, allowing students and families to realize their dream of higher education, despite rising inflation and record interest.”

Combined with the program’s many benefits for borrowers, PA Forward undergraduate and graduate borrowers can enjoy fixed interest rates as low as 3.82% APR and no higher than 7.69% APR.

To learn more about PA Forward Student Loans and to apply, please visit pheaa.org/PAForward or call 1-800-PA-FORWD.

Students and families are also encouraged to visit PHEAA on Facebook, Twitter (@PHEAAaid) and LinkedIn where they can learn more about the college financial aid process, sign up for financial aid deadline reminders and obtain college planning information. Additionally, video tutorials explaining the student aid process and the types of aid available are available at YouTube.com/PHEAAStudentAid.