Stock Market Today: Asian Equities Follow Wall Street Higher; Activision Blizzard jumps
BANGKOK (AP) Asian stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday after stocks rose on Wall Street as investors awaited an update on U.S. inflation that will hopefully show a smaller rise in inflation. pain for everyone.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index jumped 1.3% to 18,907.36 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3% to 7,131.40. In Seoul, the Kospi rose 0.2% to 2,566.57.
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.8% to 31,957.86 after North Korea launched another missile into the sea.
The North launched a long-range ballistic missile towards its eastern waters on Wednesday, its neighbors said, two days after the North threatened shocking consequences in protest at what it called provocative US reconnaissance activity near its territory.
The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.1% to 3,219.30. Stocks rose in Taiwan and the Bangkok SET index was virtually unchanged.
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7% to 4,439.26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9% to 34,261.42 and the Nasdaq composite added 0.5% to 13,760.70.
Activision Blizzard jumped 10% in one of the biggest gains in the market after a judge ruled Microsoft could go ahead with its $69 billion takeover of the video game maker. Salesforce was the biggest driving force behind the Dow after climbing 3.9% on announced price increases for its products. Amazon also pushed the market higher and rose 1.3% on the first day of its annual Prime Day sales event.
WD-40 jumped 18.5% after saying its revenue rose in the three months to May, following two straight quarters of flat or declining sales.
Much of Wall Street’s gains for the day came late in the session, with about a third of the S&P 500’s rise over the past 20 minutes.
Although there was lively action on a handful of stocks, most investors seem to be playing the game of waiting ahead of some big US inflation reports, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary. .
The main event of the week will come later on Wednesday, when the US government will deliver the latest inflation update at the consumer level. Economists expect a further slowdown, with prices 3.1% higher in June than a year earlier, down from inflation of 4% in May and just above 9% the last summer.
The hope on Wall Street is that a continued slowdown in inflation will soon convince the Federal Reserve to halt its interest rate hikes. High rates have helped lower inflation, but they have also caused cracks in banking, manufacturing and other sectors while hurting stock prices and other investments.
Later in the week, companies will start telling investors about their spring earnings, and expectations are largely bleak. Analysts predict the biggest drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the pandemic crushed the global economy in the spring of 2020.
Due to the low bar set for businesses for spring, they may be able to get through without too much heroism.
On the losing side of Wall Street were several cruise lines, which lost momentum after a torrid start to the year. Carnival fell 2.1% and Royal Caribbean 1.9%. Both, however, are still up over 100% for the year so far.
Bank of America oscillated between losses and gains after regulators ordered it to pay $250 million in refunds and fines to customers. It ended with a 1.3% gain after regulators said it doubled fees, withheld credit card rewards and opened accounts without customers’ knowledge.
In other trading on Wednesday, the benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 17 cents to $75.00 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude oil, the price basis for international trade, rose 22 cents to $78.45 a barrel.
The dollar fell to 139.61 Japanese yen from 140.44 yen. The euro fell from $1.1011 to $1.1030.
AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.
