Stock market today: Global stocks rise ahead of a U.S. consumer price update





BANGKOK (AP) Stocks rose in Europe and Asia on Wednesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that investors hope will show a smaller rise in pain for everyone. The German DAX gained 0.8% to 15,921.12 and the CAC 40 in Paris also rose 0.8% to 7,278.85. Britain’s FTSE 100 jumped 1.1% to 7,361.14. The futures contract for the S&P 500 rose 0.2% while the contract for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1%. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7%, the Dow Jones gained 0.9% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.5% to 13,760.70. The Bank of England warned on Wednesday that households face growing problems due to the sharp rise in interest rates, but expressed hope that the country’s biggest banks were resilient enough to offer more help than they could before the global financial crisis 15 years ago. Later Wednesday, the US government will report consumer inflation. Economists expect a further slowdown, with prices 3.1% higher in June than a year earlier, down from inflation of 4% in May and just above 9% the last summer. The hope on Wall Street is that a continued slowdown in inflation will soon convince the Federal Reserve to halt its interest rate hikes. High rates have helped lower inflation, but they have also caused cracks in banking, manufacturing and other sectors while hurting stock prices and other investments. However, many analysts expect further rate hikes. It would take something remarkable in today’s inflation report to convince policymakers they can afford to pause again, Oanda’s Craig Erlam said in a commentary. A strong jobs report on Friday was far from enough to convince the Fed that it had met its targets, he said. In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.8% to 31,943.93 after North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile towards its eastern waters on Wednesday, two days after the North threatened of shocking consequences for protesting what he called provocative American reconnaissance activity near his territory. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index jumped 1.1% to 18,860.95 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4% to 7,135.70. In Seoul, the Kospi rose 0.5% to 2,574.72. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.8% to 3,196.13. Shares rose in Taiwan but fell in India. Bangkok’s SET index fell 0.4% after Thailand’s state election commission said the top candidate to become the country’s next prime minister, Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, may have violated electoral law. She referred her case to the Constitutional Court. The decision that Pita could be suspended from his duties as an MP pending a decision does not rule out Parliament appointing him Prime Minister. Later in the week, companies will start telling investors about their spring earnings, and expectations are largely bleak. Analysts predict the biggest drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the pandemic crushed the global economy in the spring of 2020. In other trading on Wednesday, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 28 cents to $75.11 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.84 on Tuesday. Brent crude oil, the price basis for international trade, rose 22 cents to $79.62 a barrel. The dollar fell to 139.65 Japanese yen from 140.36 yen. The euro fell from $1.1006 to $1.1024.



