JBS aims for dual listing in Brazil and the United States





JBS today announced a long-awaited proposal to list the company’s shares on THE New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the So Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), using Brazilian Certificates of Deposit (BDR). JBS originally announced plans for a U.S. IPO in December 2016, but the involvement of company executives in numerous ongoing scandals led the company to scrap the plans in 2017. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic further delayed the company’s plans. Gilberto Tomazoni, CEO of JBS Global, said the transformative value proposition will unlock the company’s potential value for all stakeholders. The dual-listing strategy will accelerate our ability to diversify and grow into more branded and value-added food products, lower our cost of capital and generate better returns for shareholders, while creating opportunities for the communities where we operate. and for our team of over 260,000 people. members around the world, he said. With annual revenues of R$375 billion, JBS operates a diversified global food production platform, with operations and sales offices in 24 countries, and more than 330,000 customers in over 190 countries. Established in Brazil 70 years ago, nearly 60% of its global workforce resides in Brazil, producing food and related products in more than 130 production facilities spread across all regions of the country. The company also has significant operations in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. “This proposal will improve transparency and strengthen corporate governance, attracting a broader base of investors with greater financial capability,” said Guilherme Cavalcantich, Chief Financial Officer of JBS Global. Importantly, the proposal will provide flexibility to fund growth through equity issuance while lowering the cost of capital, allowing the company to compete on equal footing with its global peers. The company said its proven operating structure, including assets, supply chains and financial flows across the world, will not be affected by the proposed dual listing. The market has patiently asked our company for this next step, and we believe we have responded with a compelling proposal that reinforces our commitment to Brazil, creates value for our stakeholders and should be well received by minority shareholders and the market. Tomazoni said. THE will be subject to the regulations established by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the NYSE and the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM).

