Stock returns are deceptively high





It’s been a good semester for equities, money market funds and, to a lesser extent, bonds so good, compared to last year, that you might want to rejoice when looking at your quarterly portfolio statement. But that rosy picture doesn’t reflect the whole picture of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. used by most US investors. For one thing, while recent market returns are real enough, the reports lack critical information that would make the returns less than fabulous. A quirk in the government’s timing and disclosure rules still makes fund numbers look significantly better when periods of poor performance go too far back in time to be included in the quarterly reports required for exchange-traded funds. This happened in the last quarter, when the miserable returns of 2022 were no longer fully represented in their horror.

On the other hand, bond yields, which are positive for the calendar year, have fallen recently. This is largely due to uncertainty about the state of the economy and the outlook for inflation and rising interest rates. Although inflation fell to an annual rate of 3% in the latest Consumer Price Index report, the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates again at its next meeting on July 25 and 26, and could continue to do so at future meetings. Bonds could suffer. Only money market funds, often dismissed as a form of cash and not included as one of the main asset groups, are in an unequivocally positive position. Returns of the 100 largest money market funds tracked by Crane data average of 4.94%, down from 0.6% just a year ago, and many funds are paying more than 5% per year. As the Fed raises its key federal funds rate, money market funds rates follow. I think they’re going to keep climbing for a while, Peter G. Crane, president of Crane Data of Westborough, Mass., said in an interview. The good times for money market funds aren’t quite over yet. But for longer-term investors, those with decade-long horizons are more important returns from stocks and bonds than from inherently short-term money market funds. And the latest issues of stocks and bonds do not change the big picture. The stock market over long periods tends to outperform bonds and cash investments, but at the cost of much greater volatility. Seeing returns A strange thing has happened to stock and bond fund returns this year, though you might not notice it unless you take the time to look under the hood, as Daniel Wiener, Chairman, pointed out. of Adviser Investments in Newton, Mass., in an email.

He noted that 12-month results for a wide variety of funds had gone from strongly negative in the first quarter of this year to strongly positive in the second quarter. This change has little to do with the recent performance of stocks and bonds. Instead it was about what happened last year, and how the dismal market of 2022 is recorded in the 12-month performance results. Massive gains are being reported for the second quarter, Wiener said, but they shouldn’t be taken at face value. It’s all in the point periods over which returns are measured, he added. Recall that the first half of last year was traumatic for many investors, especially the second quarter. Those four months were included in the 12-month returns investors received in their fund statements in the spring, but they dropped the 12-month returns through June, the ones people are looking at right now. For example, the S&P500 was up 15.9% in the calendar year to June, a strong increase for six months, no doubt. For the 12 months to June, it rose 17.6%.

But consider the matcheswhich were correct just a month ago yet never seen by most fund shareholders because these numbers did not match the quarterly reporting schedule mandated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The S&P 500 is up 8.9% in the calendar year to May, which is still a decent increase. But the surprising thing is the 12-month gain in this index through May was only 1.2%. The 12-month return for the S&P 500 jumped 16.4 percentage points in just one month. market than a mere 1.2% return. What happened? Two things. The stock market rose 6.5% in June. But the biggest change was the 8.4% decline in the S&P 500 in June 2022. This one-year monthly loss was included in the 12-month return until May 2023, but was removed in the much larger quarterly report of June 2023. A bigger picture Using data provided by Morningstar, a financial research firm, I found that this pattern extends to many types of funds.

Stock and bond investors in mutual funds and ETFs saw positive returns on average for the second quarter, which ended June 30, as well as the first quarter, which ended June 30. March, 31st. Yet the 12-month average returns for stocks and bonds have changed dramatically quarter-over-quarter, mostly because of what happened in 2022, not this year. Here are the figures for the last quarter: And here they are for the first quarter, three months earlier: So what’s the real picture here? Simply put, stock and bond markets are up this year, but they were down last year. Most investors have lost money since the market peaked in January 2022. Over the longer periods required by the SEC for standard fund returns over one, three, five and 10 years and since the funds’ inception , broader equity funds are generally positive. Bond funds tend to be positive for the longer periods of five and 10 years or more, but negative for one and three years. Strange things are also happening for longer-term returns. Even seemingly stable 10-year returns can change dramatically from month to month, altering investors’ perceptions of market strength. It happened four years ago. As I pointed out at the time, the S&P 500 fell more than 50% from September 7, 2007 to March 9, 2009. But in the spring of 2019, the last of that horrific drop topped the stock market by 10 years. Feedback. 10-year yields rose sharply for hundreds of funds.

It’s important to understand that this is happening because when the evidence of large losses recedes into the past, it’s easy to ignore the risks of investing. Take away food Even knowing that the markets periodically inflict great pain, I continue to be quite optimistic about equities and the US economy over the long term, while expecting trauma more frequently than anyone would like. So for short-term financial needs, those of the next year or two, I view the risks of stocks as far too high for comfort, and I’m also minimizing my holdings of long-term bonds at the moment. Short-term bonds and, especially, cash are better suited to shorter time horizons. Fortunately, money market funds work wonders. They seem like a good bet for the next six months or so. Wednesday, the second adopted a series of complex measures to strengthen the stability of funds in the event of a potential crisis. Well, we have to see how it goes.

For now, I’m happy that my fund returns are much better now than they were three months ago, but I’m not sure that will be true next quarter or even next month. It’s not because I know where the markets are going. I don’t know. But I know they often fall. And I know for sure that a year ago, in July 2022, the S&P 500 pink 9.1 percent. It was good news at the time. But that also means there’s a good chance my 12-month stock return will go down. this month. This is because a 9.1% gain is a significant hurdle and in any given month the market is unlikely to overcome it. But buffered by bonds and money market funds, I will still invest in the stock market.

