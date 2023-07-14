Stock market today: Wall Street gains after earnings reports and heads for another winning week

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks rose on Friday after earnings reports from several major U.S. companies beat expectations, keeping Wall Street on pace for another winning week.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in morning trade, coming off its highest close since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137 points, or 0.4%, to 34,532, to 10:30 a.m. EST and the Nasdaq composite was 0.5% higher.

Insurance giant UnitedHealth Group rebounded 7.2% after saying spring earnings growth was better than expected. It also raised the bottom of its full-year earnings forecast.

JPMorgan Chase gained 0.6% after it said its spring profit rose more than expected thanks in part to its acquisition of struggling First Republic Bank. Wells Fargo rose 0.1% after also reporting higher-than-expected second-quarter profit.

State Street lost 9.9% after reporting slightly weaker-than-expected revenue for the last quarter, although its profit beat expectations.

Earnings season is just beginning and Wall Street expectations are low. Analysts are predicting the worst drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the spring of 2020. If they’re right, it would also mark a third consecutive quarter where profits have fallen.

Such expectations are essential for financial markets, because one of the main factors that determine stock prices is the profit that a company produces. Wall Street nonetheless rebounded strongly this week and is on track for its seventh winning week in the past nine on growing optimism for the other major lever that sets stock prices: how much investors are willing to pay for every dollar of business profits.

Two reports earlier this week showed that inflation continued to subside across the US economy in June. That bolstered investor hopes that the Federal Reserve is about to feel comfortable enough to halt its meteoric interest rate hike campaign.

The Fed has already raised its federal funds rate to a range of 5% to 5.25% from virtually zero at the start of last year. High rates reduce inflation by slowing the economy and putting downward pressure on stock prices and other types of investments.

The Fed is still expected to raise rates one more time at its next meeting in two weeks. But traders are widely betting that this will be the last upside of the cycle.

Treasury yields rose on Friday, erasing some of their sharp drop earlier in the week caused by traders betting on Fed rate hikes later this year.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.79% from 3.77% Thursday night. But it is still well below the 3.98% it was at on Tuesday night before the inflation reports were released. The 10-year yield helps set rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield is more closely tracking expectations for Fed action, and it sits at 4.71%, down from 4.89% on Tuesday night.

Yields rose after a report on Friday suggested consumers are feeling much better about the economy thanks to easing inflation and a still strong labor market. A preliminary reading of a University of Michigan survey showed consumer sentiment at its highest level since September 2021, although lower-income consumers are not feeling as positive.

Strong US consumer spending has been a key pillar in keeping the economy out of a recession. They continued to spend despite high interest rates as employers continued to hire more workers.

Perhaps equally important for the economy, the survey also suggested that consumers are not raising their expectations for future inflation very much. That should keep some pressure on the Federal Reserve, which has said it wants to avoid a vicious cycle where expectations of high inflation lead to behavior that only makes it worse.

Hopes of an easier Fed also helped global stocks strengthen this week, although overseas markets were mixed on Friday.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.