The S&P 500 may hit an all-time high





Visitors around the ‘Charging Bull’ statue near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., Thursday, June 29, 2023. Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images This report comes from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new international markets newscast. CNBC Daily Open updates investors on everything they need to know, wherever they are. Like what you see? You can subscribehere. What you need to know today Fourth day of victories

Major US Stock Indices ended Thursday in the green, their fourth consecutive day of gains. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 0.61%, with technology stocks rising 1.7%. Britain’s FTSE 100 managed to climb 0.32% even as the country’s economy contracted 0.1% in May, official figures showed. Another promising inflation reading

U.S. wholesale prices in June rose 0.1% from a year ago, the smallest increase since 2020. That’s below economists’ expectations of 0.4%. Excluding food, energy and commercial services, the core producer price index rose 0.1%, below the forecast of 0.2%. Viewed alongside the colder-than-expected consumer price index in June, inflation appears to be easing in the United States Disney less

Disney is ready to sell its television assets or find a strategic partner for them, CEO Bob Iger told CNBC’s David Faber on Thursday. The media giant has networks ranging from broadcast station ABC to cable TV stations like ESPN. Iger also said Disney would slow production of content for its Marvel and Star Wars franchises, acknowledging that increased production may have “diluted focus and attention.” Celsius Loads

Former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky was arrested on Thursday for federal securities fraud, a source told CNBC. Celsius, which has been accused by the SEC and CFTC of conspiring to defraud billions of investors, has agreed to pay a $4.7 billion settlement. The crypto exchange faced years of trouble before filing for bankruptcy in 2022, CNBC previously reported. [PRO] Stagnant stocks?

The big banks kick off the second quarter earnings season later today. Analysts expect last quarter earnings to bottom out. At the same time, everyone expects companies to slightly exceed expectations. But that’s not necessarily a good thing. CNBC Pro’s Bob Pisani explains why stock prices could stagnate in this scenario. The bottom line Two days of colder-than-expected inflation data boosted markets, giving major indexes their fourth consecutive day of gains. THE S&P500 increased by 0.85%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.14% and the Nasdaq Compound jumped 1.58%. The S&P and Nasdaq hit 52-week highs. Also, unlike the AI ​​rally in May, where most of the market’s gains were driven by seven stocks, Thursday’s rally looks broad and deep, notes CNBC’s Scott Schnipper. “Nearly 2.4 stocks rise Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange for each decline,” Schnipper writes. This could suggest that the markets have legs to go higher. Indeed, the big news yesterday is not the performance of the markets, but the extent to which they could still progress, at least in the eyes of analysts. “For the first time in 2023, we are currently being asked by several clients whether we believe the S&P 500 is now on track to record a [all-time high] before the end of the year. I’m going with a yes on that,” Goldman Sachs partner John Flood wrote in a note Wednesday. How high would that be? Up to 5,000 points, according to Peter Essele, head of portfolio management for Commonwealth Financial Network. Tom Lee, who correctly called the stock market rally after June’s weaker-than-expected inflation report, has a more modest target for the S&P. But he agrees it could hit a record high if recession fears can be dispelled by a strong earnings season. JPMorgan Chase , Wells Fargo , City And black rock are some of the big names expected to report earnings later today. They will give investors an idea of ​​how the consumer and investment banking sectors are doing, indicators of the general economy, and whether a new high for the S&P is really within reach.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/14/stock-markets-the-sp-500-can-hit-a-record-high.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos