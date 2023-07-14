A noisy week for Wall Street ends with a calm and mixed end





NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street’s latest winning week came to a mixed end on Friday after stronger-than-expected earnings reports from several major U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 slipped 4.62, or 0.1%, to 4,505.42 to fall from its highest closing level since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.89, or 0.3 %, to 34,509.03, and the Nasdaq composite fell 24.87, or 0.2%, to 14,113.70.

Insurance giant UnitedHealth Group rebounded 7.2% after saying spring earnings growth was better than expected. It also raised the bottom of its full-year earnings forecast. JPMorgan Chase rose 0.6% after it said its spring profit rose more than expected thanks in part to its acquisition of struggling First Republic Bank. It had been higher in the morning, but it faded during the day as the market broadened. Wells Fargo also fell 0.3% from an earlier gain after reporting stronger-than-expected second-quarter profit. State Street helped drag down Wall Street, which fell 12.1% after reporting slightly weaker-than-expected revenue for the last quarter, although its profit beat forecasts. Earnings season is just beginning and Wall Street expectations are low. Analysts are predicting the worst drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the spring of 2020. If they’re right, it would also mark a third consecutive quarter where profits have fallen. Such expectations are essential for financial markets, because one of the main factors that determine stock prices is the profit that a company produces. Wall Street nonetheless rebounded strongly this week and closed its seventh winning week in the past nine on growing optimism for the other major lever that sets stock prices: how much investors are willing to pay for every dollar of business profits. Two reports earlier this week showed that inflation continued to subside across the US economy in June. That bolstered investor hopes that the Federal Reserve is about to feel comfortable enough to halt its meteoric interest rate hike campaign. The Fed has already raised its federal funds rate to a range of 5% to 5.25% from virtually zero at the start of last year. High rates reduce inflation by slowing the economy and putting downward pressure on stock prices and other types of investments. The Fed is still expected to raise rates one more time at its next meeting in two weeks. But traders are widely betting that this will be the last upside of the cycle. Treasury yields rose on Friday, erasing some of their sharp drop earlier in the week caused by traders betting on Fed rate hikes later this year. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.82% from 3.77% on Thursday evening. But it remains well below the 3.98% it posted on Tuesday evening, before the publication of the inflation reports. The 10-year yield helps set rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield is more closely tracking expectations for Fed action, and it sits at 4.73%, down from 4.89% on Tuesday night. Yields rose after a report on Friday suggested consumers are feeling much better about the economy thanks to easing inflation and a still strong labor market. A preliminary reading of a University of Michigan survey showed consumer sentiment at its highest level since September 2021, although lower-income consumers are not feeling as positive. Strong US consumer spending has been a key pillar in keeping the economy out of a recession. They continued to spend despite high interest rates as employers continued to hire more workers.



The survey also suggested that consumers are not raising their expectations for future inflation very much. The Federal Reserve has been adamant about its desire to avoid a vicious cycle where high inflation expectations lead to behavior that only makes it worse. Stocks’ recent big gains on Wall Street have prompted some critics to warn investors not to get carried away with hopes of what’s being called a soft landing, where high inflation can be beaten without a painful recession. The U.S. data has undoubtedly been encouraging, and the likelihood of the Federal Reserve staging a soft landing is improving with each data point showing resilient growth and falling inflation,” said Solita Marcelli, Chief Financial Officer. Americas investments for UBS Global Wealth Management. But she said she still preferred safer, high-quality bonds to equities, in part because stock prices soared so quickly and raised the bar for performance in the second half. She also said growth in the US economy could still fall close to zero later this year, even if inflation declines. Hopes of an easier Fed also helped global stocks strengthen this week, although overseas markets were mixed on Friday. ___ AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greenwichtime.com/news/world/article/stock-market-today-asian-shares-buoyed-by-wall-18200266.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos