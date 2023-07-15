State comptroller DiNapoli publishes municipal and school audits

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli today announced that the following local government and school audits have been released.

Using the Ocean Beach Village (Suffolk County) Credit Card

The village council failed to ensure that employees used village credit cards correctly, and as a result, employees made questionable purchases. Auditors reviewed the 3,108 credit card transactions paid during the audit period totaling $371,826 and found that 2,866 transactions totaling $356,610 (92%) did not comply with Village policy . For example: transactions totaling $39,093 had no receipt included with the claim packets; and $317,517 had no signed receipt or credit card slip. Examples of purchases include: $134,742 at a home improvement store; $25,140 from an online retailer; and $23,242 for furniture and appliances. Without supervision and detailed receipts, the council could not determine whether the items purchased were appropriate and for the purposes of the village.

Barker Central School District Payroll (Niagara County)

Employee compensation payments were not always accurate, approved or justified. District officials did not ensure that pay rates were accurate or that overtime was approved and supported. Consequently, payroll errors went undetected and resulted in unnecessary and erroneous payroll payments. Auditors determined that seven employees received amounts that were not in accordance with board-approved contracts or collective bargaining agreements (CCAs), resulting in erroneous compensation calculations totaling $3,131 and one employee received 2 $948 for overtime despite language in the individuals employment contract stating he was not eligible for overtime pay. In addition, one employee received $657 in overtime that was not pre-approved as required and 10 employees received $26,297 in overtime without having to seek pre-approval in accordance with their collective agreement or the politics of their district.

Town of Jay (Essex County) Records and Reports

The supervisor failed to keep complete, accurate, and timely accounting records, and inadequate financial reports were provided to the board. As a result, the council lacked reliable records and reports to manage the city’s financial operations. Of the 15 asset and liability accounts reviewed as of December 31, 2021 and October 31, 2022, five were overstated by a total of $19,037 and 13 accounts were understated by a total of $269,353. Additionally, of the 10 revenue accounts reviewed, two were overstated by a total of $927,546 and two were understated by a total of $18,317 and of the ten expense accounts reviewed, two were overstated by a combined total of $182,370 and two were undervalued by a total of $6,091. Finally, seven capital projects were completed but not closed in the accounting records and bank reconciliations were not prepared monthly or properly prepared for all bank accounts.

Sewanhaka Central School District (Nassau County) Information Technology (IT) Contingency Planning

District officials have not developed an IT contingency plan to help them adequately secure and protect office IT systems in the event of a disruption or disaster. Without a comprehensive written IT contingency plan in place, district officials have less assurance that employees and other responsible parties will respond quickly and effectively to maintain business continuity. As a result, important financial data and other business offices could be lost, or the district could experience a disruption of operations. Other sensitive IT control weaknesses were confidentially communicated to district officials.

West Webster Fire District Financial Management (Monroe County)

The board did not effectively manage the fund balance or ensure that the treasurer provided adequate and accurate financial reporting. As a result, the council was not transparent with taxpayers and levied more taxes than necessary to fund operations. As of December 31, 2021, the recalculated unrestricted funds balance was $1.8 million, which was unreasonable and sufficient to cover 50% of 2022 appropriations. The board also failed to adopt realistic budgets. For example, revenues were underestimated by almost $1.2 million (11%) for the period 2019 to 2021 and none of the $150,400 restricted fund balance was used. Additionally, the district did not have a written multi-year financial plan or a comprehensive capital plan, which prevented the council and district officials from effectively managing finances and meeting future operating and capital needs.

City of Yonkers Budget Review (Westchester County)

The Office of the State Comptroller, as fiscal agent for the City of Yonkers, has determined that the city’s enacted budget for fiscal year 2023-24 and related supporting documents are in compliance with the requirements of the tax agent law. The city’s 2023-24 budget, which totals $1.43 billion, includes operating and debt service funding of $733.8 million for Yonkers Public Schools and $698.2 million for the city. The 2023-24 budget is $52.1 million more than the city’s budget for 2022-23, an increase of 3.8%. The city is relying on one-time revenues of $141.5 million, such as restricted fund balances, one-time state funding, and asset sales, to balance its 2023-24 budget and could meet to a total shortfall of approximately $5.7 million if revenue estimates are not realized. . The city plans to borrow up to $15 million for tax certiorari settlements in fiscal year 2023-24. In addition, the city council must ensure that appropriations are sufficient for any potential liability when contractual agreements for labor contracts are entered into, as the city’s contingency reserve is less than 1% of the budgeted appropriations of the general fund. the city ; leaving limited flexibility to cover any other unforeseen or unexpected costs. Finally, over the past 10 years, the city’s outstanding debt has increased by 35%, debt service payments have increased by 35.2%, and the city will need $99.2 million. to service its debt in 2023-24.

Addison Central School District Professional Services Purchase (Steuben County)

District officials did not seek competition for most professional services in accordance with district policy. District officials paid approximately $365,000 to 12 of the district’s 14 professional service providers without seeking competition. Additionally, they have not solicited an RFP for auditing services in the past five years, as required by state law. Officials have also consistently used the same construction management company since 2004 and the bond attorney since 2002. Since officials have not always sought competition for professional or timely services, they cannot assure taxpayers that services were obtained in the most economical and non-favoritious manner.

Town of Middleburgh (Schoharie County) Claims Audit Process

The board failed to properly vet the claims before approving them for payment. Therefore, the risk is increased that claims have been paid for improper purposes. Auditors determined from a review of 184 claims totaling $340,204 that the board approved all claims without thorough and deliberate review, eleven debit card purchases totaling $2,425 were not approved by the council before the purchase, two of which were unsubstantiated and four claims totaling $10,064 were approved without evidence of compliance with the city’s procurement policy.