A noisy week for Wall Street ends with a calm and mixed end





Collectively, American consumers carry nearly $1 trillion in balances on their payment cards, but some parts of the country owe more than others. Southern and Rust Belt states have the highest share of residents with overdue credit card debt or consumers who have fallen behind in making their required monthly payments. The 10 states with the highest share of residents with delinquent credit card debt are all located in the South, with Mississippi having the highest share at 6.2%. Arkansas and Georgia are tied for second at 5.1%, and Alabama and Louisiana are close behind at 4.7% each. Rust Belt states like Ohio, Indiana, and Missouri also have a large share of residents with delinquent credit card debt. In Ohio, 3.7% of all residents live with delinquent credit card debt, while Indiana and Missouri are close behind at 3.6% each. Paying off credit card balances can be very difficult, but some metropolitan areas are better suited to those looking to settle their debts. Namely, high salaries, a low cost of living, and particularly strong employment opportunities make certain areas stand out. Of the major US metropolitan areas with a population of one million or more included in this study, Birmingham, Alabama is ranked as the number one place to live to pay off credit card debt. A cost of living 9.1% lower than the national average, a full-time employment rate of 68.0% and a median income of $41,290 after adjusting for the cost of living make Birmingham an ideal location to reduce outstanding debt. The Kansas City and Nashville metropolitan areas rank second only to Birmingham as realistic places to live to pay off credit card debt. Both locations have cost-of-living-adjusted earnings above the national median and unemployment rates below 3%. Salt Lake City is the only metro outside of the South and Midwest that ranks among the top 15 major metros for paying off credit card debt. To determine the best places to live to pay off credit card debt, researchers from Improved points analyzed the latest data from the Urban Institute, US Bureau of Economic Analysis, US Census Bureau, US Bureau of Economic Analysis and US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The researchers ranked metros on a composite score including cost of living relative to the average (35%), median cost-of-living-adjusted income (20%), unemployment rate (20%), percentage of full-time employees (15%), and the proportion of residents with outstanding credit card debt (10%). Here are the best US metro areas for paying off credit card debt.

