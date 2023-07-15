The US stock market rally seems unstoppable, so why does the downtrend persist





The U.S. stock market rally that marked the first half of 2023 continues into the second half, leaving bullish investors to cling to the optimism that has helped the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index rise 42% since the beginning of the year, while bears try to time when momentum falters and the trend turns lower.

The dichotomy between so-called stock market bulls who are optimistic and buy stocks in the hope that stock prices will rise and bears who believe the market is heading down and may try to take advantage of a decline in stocks has widened.

[Its] almost like a political landscape where each side looked at the other with anger and resentment, unable to find common ground, Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi, said in a Thursday note. This is understandable given the plethora of conflicting data, not the least of which is the unexpected feverishness of the stock market rally in the face of leading economic indicators and bond market signals that are clearly waving a red flag. US stocks extended the rally this week after encouraging inflation readings bolstered odds that an end to Federal Reserve interest rate hikes was in sight, while chances of a soft landing, in which inflation returns to near the central banks’ 2% target without a recession, are improving. The S&P 500 SPX,

-0.10%

Thursday crossed the 4,500 mark for the first time since April 2022 while hitting a new 15-month high. For the week, it rose 2.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP,

-0.18%

rose 3.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+0.33%

gained 2.3%, according to FactSet data. See: Inflation in the United States has slowed considerably. Great. Here’s what’s not so great. Market analysts told MarketWatch that the debate between bulls and bears will not end and sentiment will not turn fully bullish until uncertainties around monetary policy, economic indicators and Treasury yield curve inversions will not be resolved. We still have a monetary tightening cycle that may or may not be over. We have leading economic indicators showing a flashing contraction, there are lots of different signals, including yield curve inversions, still saying we’re not out of the woods, Young said in a follow-up interview on Friday. . The debate will continue and I happen to be on the more cautious side, especially with valuations at this level. This means that for now, markets are likely to take two steps forward, one step back, unless something happens to turn investor sentiment negative again, like most of the year. last, said Melissa Brown, general manager of applied research at Qontigo. The surge in the valuation of megacap tech stocks, including Nvidia Corp. NVDA,

-1.10% ,

Meta Platforms META,

-1.45% ,

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL,

+0.71% ,

has pushed the S&P 500 up more than 17% so far this year amid growing optimism around artificial intelligence (AI). However, there is a risk that investors will pay an inflated valuation for a stock based on AI enthusiasm, but if they don’t get the gratification from it within the next 12 months, the valuation might no longer seem attractive, Young said. When you buy stocks, you’re usually buying them based on 12-month earnings expectations, and while AI may very well be a completely transformative theme that ripples through different industries, that’s probably not going to change it. . [technology landscape] fully by the end of this year, she said. So what could go wrong is waiting for the deadline. See: The Nasdaq is making a big change to its most popular index. Here’s how it could impact your wallet. Qontigo’s Brown also pointed to the current volatility in the stock market, which has declined significantly since late March when worries about the banking sector eased after the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The CBOE VIX volatility index,

-1.98%

was at 1:31 p.m. Friday, after recently dropping to its lowest level in more than three years. In general, a VIX reading below 20 suggests a perceived low-risk environment, while a reading above 20 indicates a period of higher volatility. However, Brown said his models show there is a widening gap between a fundamental model that analyzes market volatility based on macroeconomic conditions and a statistical model that lets data tell where volatility lies. . The statistical model predicts a much higher risk than the fundamental model and this is the first time this has happened in at least six years and probably more. So what that tells us is that there’s volatility lurking somewhere, it’s bubbling below the surface, Brown told MarketWatch by phone Friday. The looming lack of liquidity is another big concern as investors are now significantly overbought relative to liquidity, especially among megacap growth stocks, said Raheel Siddiqui, senior global equity research analyst at Neuberger. Berman. Siddiqui said in his third-quarter stock market outlook that investor euphoria tends to evaporate as liquidity dries up, which should happen soon thanks to a potentially historic pullback within weeks. coming. He was referring to the Fed’s plan to shrink its balance sheet every month, otherwise known as quantitative tightening, to the Treasury issuing new debt to replenish the Treasury’s general account after Congress relieved the debt ceiling, and the European Central Bank’s plan to pull $477 billion of TLTRO funding out of the banking system. See: Severe liquidity squeeze threatens stock market once debt ceiling deal reached In our view, this could be bad news for stocks in the near term, Siddiqui said. Stock market optimism has declined but remains above average for the sixth straight week in the past American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) Sentiment Survey. Neutral sentiment and bearish sentiment both increased in the week leading up to Wednesday. However, Young at SoFi said there has been a significant flip-flop from investors who were bearish and consistently bearish and moved into a bullish camp. While the absolute level of bulls versus bears in the chart doesn’t appear to be extreme, the almost instantaneous reversal of the two is quite extreme, she said (see chart below). SOURCE: SOFI, BLOOMBERG Typically, big, fast moves can be followed by big, fast moves in the other direction as markets and investors try to settle on some kind of middle ground, Young said.

