Top-selling stocks vulnerable to rising market compression





Recent signs of slowing inflation have fueled further optimism among investors, and traders are snapping up shares of heavily shorted stocks. This week, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 hit their highest levels since April 2022. All three major indexes, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average, are on track for weekly gains. Weaker-than-expected inflation data helped fuel the market rally . Market exuberance was also enough to support stocks that Wall Street is betting against, like Carvana. Shares of the used-car retailer are up nearly 30% over the week and have gained more than 700% in 2023, despite JPMorgan warning that shares could lose more than 70% of their value. Against this backdrop, CNBC Pro used FactSet data to select the stocks most vulnerable to a short squeeze. A short squeeze occurs once a stock sold short climbs higher, forcing investors who have short bets on stocks to hedge their positions. This ultimately pushes the stock price up. Shares of the companies below are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq with a short float percentage stake of 25% or greater and a market capitalization of at least $100 million. Carvana stock saw its short interest drop by around 13% between June 15 and June 30, but there is still nearly 50% short interest in the automaker’s shares. The stock surged in 2023, despite concerns as recently as December that the company could file for bankruptcy. CVNA YTD Mountain Carvana stock has gained more than 750% since January. Novavax, meanwhile, has about 42% short interest with investors. Short-term interest on the stock rose 18% from mid to late June. Shares rose about 20% this week after the biotech company said on Monday that Canada had agreed to pay $350 million for unused Covid-19 vaccines. Novavax stock has fallen more than 15% in 2023. It is one of a handful of pharmaceutical and biotech names attracting shorts, including ProKidney and bluebird bio. NVAX YTD mountain Novavax stock. Artificial intelligence stock Buzzy C3.ai also made the list, with around 38% of its shares sold short. Overall, short-term interest in the name increased by 8.7% between June 15 and June 30. The company has faced an uproar in recent weeks, rocked by short sellers. Nevertheless, C3.ai shares are up around 245% in 2023. AI YTD mountain C3.AI stock. A slew of green energy stocks and electric vehicle names also made the list, including Sunnova Energy, Maxeon Solar, Lucid and Fisker. See below for the full rundown of potential short compression targets.

