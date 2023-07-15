Stock market today: live updates





THE Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed on Friday as strong earnings results from some of the biggest banks and corporations kicked off earnings season. The 30-stock Dow Jones added 113.89 points, or 0.33%, to close at 34,509.03 and mark its fifth consecutive day of gains. During this time, the S&P500 fell 0.10% to close at 4,505.42. THE Nasdaq Compound fell 0.18%, ending at 14,113.70. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit their highest intraday levels since April 2022. On a weekly basis, the Dow posted its best performance since March, rising 2.3%. The S&P 500 gained 2.4% and the Nasdaq gained 3.3%. UnitedHealth stocks lifted the blue-chip index on Friday as its best performer. The insurance giant jumped more than 7% after reporting better-than-expected earnings and adjusted revenue. The company also raised the lower bound of its full-year adjusted earnings forecast. UnitedHealth was also the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 health care sector, which rose 1.5%. JPMorgan Chase rose 0.6% after its second-quarter earnings beat expectations. The bank was boosted by higher interest rates and rising interest income. Wells Fargo fell slightly by 0.3%, even if the bank posted results that exceeded expectations. “What we’ve seen from the earnings of the big banks, particularly JPMorgan, is quite resilient,” said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments. “We see right now [that] default rates are still historically incredibly low and show no signs of skyrocketing. So that’s a good sign for consumers and the economy,” Ladner added. Expectations for this season are optimistic, with analysts predicting a roughly 7% year-over-year decline in S&P 500 earnings, according to FactSet. This would mark the worst earnings season since the second quarter of 2020, when S&P 500 earnings fell 31.6%. Investor sentiment was boosted by weak inflation reports this week. The latest Producer Price Index report showed inflation rose less than expected and was based on traders’ optimism from June Consumer Price Index data, released Wednesday. Investors are now wondering if a strong economy shown by the recent data could lift stocks by the end of the year. “The Goldilocks scenario is alive and well, in terms of lower inflationary pressures and [there’s] still fairly robust economic growth. So it’s a very good backdrop for risky assets,” Ladner said. Read this article in Spanish here.

