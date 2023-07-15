Stock market today: A turbulent week for Wall Street ends with a calm and mixed end | national news

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street’s latest winning week came to a mixed end on Friday after stronger-than-expected earnings reports from several major U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 slipped 4.62, or 0.1%, to 4,505.42 to fall from its highest closing level since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.89, or 0.3 %, to 34,509.03, and the Nasdaq composite fell 24.87, or 0.2%, to 14,113.70.

Insurance giant UnitedHealth Group rebounded 7.2% after reporting profit growth in the spring was better than feared. It also raised the bottom of its full-year earnings forecast.

JPMorgan Chase rose 0.6% after saying its spring earnings rose by more than expected thanks in part to its acquisition of the struggling First Republic Bank. It had been higher in the morning, but it faded during the day as the market broadened. Wells Fargo also fell 0.3% from an earlier gain after declaring a higher profit for the second quarter than expected.

State Street helped drag down Wall Street, which fell 12.1% after reporting slightly weaker-than-expected revenue for the last quarter, although its profit beat forecasts.

Earnings season is just beginning and Wall Street expectations are low. Analysts are predicting the worst drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the spring of 2020. If they’re right, it would also mark a third consecutive quarter where profits have fallen.

Such expectations are essential for financial markets, because one of the main factors that determine stock prices is the profit that a company produces. Wall Street nonetheless rebounded strongly this week and closed its seventh winning week in the past nine on growing optimism for the other major lever that sets stock prices: how much investors are willing to pay for every dollar of business profits.

Two reports earlier this week showed that inflation continued to slow in the United States economy in June. That bolstered investor hopes that the Federal Reserve is about to feel comfortable enough to halt its meteoric interest rate hike campaign.

The Fed has already raised its federal funds rate to a range of 5% to 5.25% from virtually zero at the start of last year. High rates reduce inflation by slowing the economy and putting downward pressure on stock prices and other types of investments.

The Fed is still expected to raise rates one more time at its next meeting in two weeks. But traders are widely betting that this will be the last upside of the cycle.

Treasury yields rose on Friday, erasing some of their sharp drop earlier in the week caused by traders betting on Fed rate hikes later this year.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.82% from 3.77% on Thursday evening. But it remains well below the 3.98% it posted on Tuesday evening, before the publication of the inflation reports. The 10-year yield helps set rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield is more closely tracking expectations for Fed action, and it sits at 4.73%, down from 4.89% on Tuesday night.

Yields rose after a report on Friday suggested consumers are feeling much better about the economy thanks to easing inflation and a still strong labor market. A preliminary reading of a University of Michigan survey showed consumer sentiment at its highest level since September 2021, although lower-income consumers are not feeling as positive.

Strong US consumer spending has been a key pillar in keeping the economy out of a recession. They continued to spend despite high interest rates as employers continued to hire more workers.

The survey also suggested that consumers are not raising their expectations for future inflation very much. The Federal Reserve has been adamant about its desire to avoid a vicious cycle where high inflation expectations lead to behavior that only makes it worse.

Stocks’ recent big gains on Wall Street have prompted some critics to warn investors not to get carried away with hopes of what’s being called a soft landing, where high inflation can be beaten without a painful recession.

The U.S. data has undoubtedly been encouraging, and the likelihood of the Federal Reserve staging a soft landing is improving with each data point showing resilient growth and falling inflation,” said Solita Marcelli, Chief Financial Officer. Americas investments for UBS Global Wealth Management.

But she said she still preferred safer, high-quality bonds to equities, in part because stock prices soared so quickly and raised the bar for performance in the second half. She also said growth in the US economy could still fall close to zero later this year, even if inflation declines.

Hopes of an easier Fed also helped global stocks strengthen this week, although overseas markets were mixed on Friday.