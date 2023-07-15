European stocks close best week in more than three months on US disinflation hopes





The STOXX 600 marks its best week since the end of March

Tech sector posts highest weekly gain since January

Ericsson plummets after quarterly profit tumble July 14 (Reuters) – European stocks fell slightly on Friday but that was little changed from their biggest weekly percentage jump in more than three months on hopes that easing inflation would help the U.S. Federal Reserve to halt rate hikes soon. After five sessions of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) closed down 0.1% as oil and gas stocks (.SXEP) fell 2.1% on lower oil prices. raw. The index gained nearly 3% this week, marking its best week since late March, recouping nearly all of last week’s losses. “We also had central bankers who said evidence that inflation was quickly returning to target was still not enough, being more focused on risk,” said Elwin de Groot, head of macro strategy at Rabobank. Reports of US inflation figures fueled speculation that the economy had entered a phase of disinflation and the Fed could halt tightening shortly after announcing a 25 basis point rate hike in July. Yields on eurozone government bonds also fell as traders began to cut bets on the European Central Bank’s rate hike, analysts said. “The short-term interest rate markets for the ECB are seeing maybe one, maybe two more interest rate hikes this year,” said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM. Data showed consumer prices in Sweden rose faster than expected in June, increasing pressure on the central bank to tighten policy further. The rate-sensitive tech sector index (.SX8P) gained 6% for the week, its best performance since January. The index also closed at its highest level since late January 2022. Miners (.SXPP) fell 1.0% on the day but remained the second-best weekly sector performer, with gains of 5.7% as metal prices benefited from a weaker dollar. . All the main European sector indices were up over the week. JPMorgan (JPM.N), Wells Fargo (WFC.N), Citi (CN) and BlackRock (BLK.N) kicked off the US reporting season with better than expected results, with all eyes now on earnings of euro area companies. Telecommunications companies (.SXKP) fell 1.3%, and Nokia (NOKIA.HE) fell more than 9% after lowering its full-year earnings outlook. Swedish rival Ericsson (ERICb.ST) fell 10.6% after reporting a 62% drop in second-quarter adjusted operating profit. Swiss private investment firm Partners Group (PGHN.S) jumped 12.0% after reporting first-half growth in assets under management beat expectations. Swedish food retailer Axfood (AXFO.ST) gained 8.1% after reporting second-quarter retail sales growth despite lower inflation. Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Matteo Allievi; Editing by Savio D’Souza and Alex Richardson Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/european-shares-open-lower-eye-best-week-over-three-months-2023-07-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos