Here are our 4 best stocks and our 4 worst stocks to start the second half of 2023

Two weeks into the second half of the year, we’ve put together a quick look at the top three and bottom three of Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust, the stock portfolio we use for the Investing Club. The first full trading week of July saw Wall Street under some pressure on Friday after a multi-session winning streak. Month-to-date gains of about 2.4% for the Nasdaq add to the tech-heavy index’s best first half (up nearly 32%) in four decades. There are a few new names on the list of July Leaders and July Laggards since we did this exercise looking at our portfolio’s performance from January through June. July leaders HAL mountain 2023-06-30 Halliburton stock performance since June 30 close Oil services giant Halliburton (HAL) goes from a first-half loser (down 16%) to our second-half winner. Since the beginning of the month, HAL has gained almost 12%, a recent rally that we took advantage of on Friday morning by booking some profit. At our monthly meeting on Wednesday, we told members that we were thinking of a HAL version. We downgraded the stock early to a 2 rating. HAL’s recent rally can be attributed to the sentiment that oil and natural gas producers, like Club names Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and Coterra Energy (CTRA), may need to increase production, which means they would need the help of a Halliburton. We’ll be looking for more color around North American production trends when the company releases its second quarter results this coming Wednesday before the opening bell. CRM 1M mountain Performance of Salesforce stocks since the beginning of the month. Salesforce (CRM) grew 8.6% in July after growing 59% in the first half. The enterprise software giant has announced that it will increase the list prices of some of its best-selling products by an average of 9% for new and existing customers. This is the first time the company has raised prices in seven years. The changes will come into effect next month. The company’s latest move is expected to contribute to revenue growth, increased margins and increased cash flow. So far this year, CRM stock has also benefited from cost reductions through staff reductions and reduced office space. He also bought back shares. It looks like the CRM quarter will come at the end of August. META 1M mountain Meta stock performance monthly to date. Meta Platforms (META) remains one of the best performers in the portfolio to start the second half, up 7.6% in the first two weeks of July after more than doubling in the first half. Parent Facebook and Instagram hit another 52-week intraday high of $316.24 on Thursday after the launch of rival Twitter. The Meta’s Threads platform has surpassed 100 million signups since its debut last week. However, there are recent signs suggesting that activity has cooled down a bit. More broadly, investors have remained loyal to Meta for its leadership in generative AI to attract and keep users on its platforms while providing advertisers with AI-powered tools to improve monetization. Jim predicts that Meta will have a strong second quarter on July 26. Montagne NVDA 2023-06-30 Performance of Nvidia shares since the close of June 30 Nvidia (NVDA), one of our main technology holdings in the portfolio, continued its momentum to enter the second half of the year. Shares of the semi-king rose 7.5% in the last two weeks of July. (Nvidia and Apple (AAPL) are our only stocks not to trade.) To start the first half of 2023, Nvidia was our best performing stock in the portfolio with nearly a triple. Nvidia, whose market cap now exceeds $1 trillion, has led the tech sector and the broader market rally, convincing investors like us that its infrastructure and technology needed to fuel demand for artificial intelligence are and will be essential to bring emerging technology to market. to integrate. Nvidia is expected to release its results on August 23. July Laggards FL Mountain 2023-06-30 Foot Locker stock performance since June 30 closes losing (down more than 28%). This week, Baird cut its price target on athletic footwear and apparel retail to $24 per share from $32 and kept its rating neutral. Analysts have warned that FL’s high exposure to low-income consumers could put pressure on the second half of the year. A tough macro backdrop is an overhang for CEO Mary Dillon as she tries to resuscitate lackluster finances. She did it with Ulta Beauty (ULTA) in 2013, and we think she can do it a second time with Foot Locker. When opening our position in the shoe store in March, we knew the obstacles. However, the turnaround time may take longer than originally expected. The difficulties surrounding Foot Locker explain why we haven’t added to our position since its disappointing first quarter, but we still have confidence in Dillon’s leadership and want to be in the stock to catch the potential wave when the tide turns. Second quarter results are expected in mid-August. PANW mountain 2023-06-30 Palo Alto Networks stock performance since June 30 close Palo Alto Networks (PANW) has fallen more than 5.5% since the start of the month, moving it to the July laggards list after his 83% lead in the first half that had clinched the list of leaders. Earlier this week, Microsoft (MSFT) announced an expansion of its cybersecurity offerings. It’s a space dominated by PANW, so it’s no wonder the stock fell 7% on Wednesday. He did, however, recoup some of those losses. Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora told Jim in a “Mad Money” interview that he isn’t concerned about Microsoft products because they’re aimed at an area of ​​the cybersecurity market in which his company is active. For years. Jim said he wasn’t worried about Wednesday’s selloff and still sees PANW as the best way to play cyber security. PANW is expected to release its results at the end of next month. LLY mountain 2023-06-30 Eli Lilly stock performance since June 30 close Eli Lilly (LLY) stock fell 4% in the first two weeks of July. Shares of the drug company recently came under pressure after a Reuters report citing a study that found most patients using weight-loss drugs like Novo Nordisk’s (NOVO) Ozempic quit within a year. Another article last week reported that several patients using Ozempic had thoughts of suicide or harming themselves. Those headlines were negative readings at Club holding Lilly, which makes the diabetes drug Mounjaro that is being reviewed for obesity by regulators. While we can’t blame anyone willing to take profits on Eli Lilly after another period of significant outperformance (up 28% in the first half of 2023), we believe the sell-offs in both stories will prove to be overreactions. Lilly started to recoup some of its recent losses in a strong Friday session. Jim argues that Lilly’s Mounjaro will be the best-selling drug in history and that investors should not sell LLY’s stock. He also likes the company’s pipeline that includes a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, which would be a huge win for the company in the long run. Lilly is due to release its quarter on August 8. JNJ mountain 2023-06-30 Johnson & Johnson stock performance since June 30 close some reasons for this. Healthcare is a defensive sector underserved in a market that attracts high-growth tech names. The other headwind: the company is awaiting the result of a pivotal trial on talc. The verdict, which is expected any day, could determine whether the many plaintiffs suing the company elsewhere will accept or reject J&J’s $8.9 billion settlement offer. Ongoing litigation has weighed on J&J throughout the year, with the stock falling more than 6% in the first half. Given the uncertainty, we have delayed purchasing more of the drugmaker. The talc trials obscured the light on the separation of its consumer products division from its pharmaceutical and medical technology units, which we viewed as positive for shareholders. J&J publishes its results next Thursday. (Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust is long HAL, META, CRM, LLY, PANW, FL, PXD, CTRA, MSFT, NVDA, JNJ, AAPL. See here for a full list of actions.) As CNBC Subscriber Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTMENT CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY, AS WELL AS OUR DISCLAIMER. NO OBLIGATION OR FIDUCIARY DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED BY YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTMENT CLUB. NO SPECIFIC RESULTS OR PROFITS ARE GUARANTEED.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, July 12, 2023. Brendan McDermid | Reuters