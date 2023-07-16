Business
Expert warns of bubble, says reversal is coming
- Piper Sandler’s Michael Kantrowitz says investors need a big wake up call at 2H2023.
- The rally so far this year has been driven by multiple expansions, he said.
- But Kantrowitz stresses that long-term earnings expectations are not rosy.
Investors continue to celebrate signs of a soft landing for the US economy.
Job gains remain strong, with the United States adding more than 200,000 jobs in June. Inflation has come down considerably, reaching 3% year-on-year in June, within the range of the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. And the S&P 500 is up 2.7% this week, or nearly 18% since the start of the year.
But the market is getting ahead of itself, says Michael Kantrowitz, chief strategist at Piper Sandler.
As inflation has fallen, investors have priced in its risk, Kantrowitz noted in a recent slide presentation. This led to a reinflation of price multiples, or valuations, which drove the rally in the S&P 500.
The problem with that? Earnings forecasts are not keeping pace, signaling that fundamentals will eventually catch up with investors.
Additionally, lower inflation means weaker pricing power, and therefore weaker income growth, Kantrowitz said.
“Multiples are going up right now, not because earnings expectations are really going up, which was the case in the 1990s and was certainly part of the case in late 2020, early 2021. If you look at long-term earnings growth term, we’re sitting near all-time highs, so definitely multiples are going up, and we’d say looking at this chart, it’s more about the idea that liquidity is accessible,” Kantrowitz said. .
The graph Kantrowitz mentioned is below. Long-term growth expectations, shown in gray, are close to all-time lows.
The combination of low earnings growth expectations and a high price-to-earnings ratio means stocks are more overvalued than during the dot-com bubble and the Great Financial Crisis, based on the price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio, or PEG ratio. . The PEG ratio takes into account longer-term future earnings, as opposed to the more current price-earnings ratio.
“When you get a multiple that’s through the roof and earnings estimates for five-year growth that are extremely low, you get an extremely, ridiculously high PEG ratio. And so I just can’t look at that chart and don’t think about the clear message he’s sending us,” Kantrowitz said.
He added: “For all intents and purposes, the PEG ratio has never been higher in a normalized setting.”
Kantrowitz’s baseline scenario is that a recession hits the US economy in the second half of this year, and he encouraged investors to take notice of leading indicators such as the ISM manufacturing PMI, which is at levels of contraction for months, reflecting weaker demand.
His official year-end price target for the S&P 500 is 3,225, which would indicate a decline of 28% from current levels around 4,500. But he told Insider in an email Friday. that the index is unlikely to fall that low now, given how high it has climbed in the first six months of the year.
“Given the strength of the first half, we consider the likelihood that we are less likely to achieve the target we set in January by the end of the year. That said, we still believe that the second Half of 2023 will see monetary policy mismatches continue to emerge, particularly in income and labor, leading to negative returns in the second half of the year,” he wrote.
Waiting for a recession
The traditional signs that the US economy is heading into a recession are written everywhere.
In addition to weaker manufacturing activity, the Treasury yield curve remains deeply inverted, banks are less willing to lend to consumers and businesses, and layoffs are starting to rise.
But for now, the economy is still on its feet and the bulls are starting to scoff at the bears and their pessimistic outlook.
Like Kantrowitz, economist David Rosenberg urged investors to keep in mind that hawkish monetary policy continues to work its way through the economy.
“It can often take between one and two years before the Fed-induced yield curve inversion manifests, and even when it does, no one sees it and few are prepared for it,” Rosenberg wrote. in a recent client note. “When the official downturns started in July 1990, March 2001 and December 2007, everyone was asking the same question and the consensus was the golden loop and a ‘soft landing’.”
Societe Generale strategist Albert Edwards also reiterated last week that a slowdown is ahead of us, despite how long calls for a recession have proven incorrect this year.
“Economists, having apparently misunderstood their call for recession, always drop it just when it comes. Indeed, I remember even mea super bear, finding myself doubting my own recession predictions as we went through 2007,” Edwards said, emphasizing himself. “But I’ve seen this show before, and I don’t hesitate now .”
The data will tell if a recession will occur in the coming months, as Kantrowitz, Edwards and Rosenberg believe. But even if not, weak growth prospects and already high price multiples could spell poor stock market performance in the second half of this year, as Kantrowitz warns.
